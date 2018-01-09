Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Pioneer Corp    6773   JP3780200006

PIONEER CORP (6773)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Pioneer : Releases Car Audio Package for a Limited Time in the Overseas Markets to Commemorate the 80th Anniversary of its Foundation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2018 | 05:24am CET

Pioneer Corporation marked the 80th anniversary of its foundation on January 1, 2018. Pioneer was established in 1938 as a speaker company and has continually developed products with the simple goal of providing superior sound. Based on the corporate philosophy of 'Move the Heart and Touch the Soul,' which expresses the spirit of the founder, Nozomu Matsumoto. the company has launched countless first-of-their-kind products and services around the world while upholding its pioneer spirit as an unwavering principle, as its name suggests.
80th anniversary website

Commemorating the 80th anniversary of its foundation, Pioneer will release the DXT-P99RS-80 high-end car audio package model for a limited time in the markets outside of Japan.

Contents of DXT-P99RS-80 set

Product name Model No. No. of sets
CD/USB/Tuner main unit DEX-P99RS 1 unit
250 W×2 Bridgeable power amplifier PRS-D800 3 units
10' Subwoofer TS-Z65CH 1 unit
10' Subwoofer TS-Z10LS4 1 unit

This product will be exhibited at CES 2018, the world's largest consumer electronics trade shows being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States from Tuesday, January 9 to Friday, January 12, 2018.

Main features of DEX-P99RS (main unit)

(1) Advanced, graceful design with an aluminum plate in ROSE GOLD

The panel is decorated with an aluminum plate in ROSE GOLD, which is the exclusive color for the Anniversary Model. The plate is marked with the words '80th Anniversary Model.' The color expresses a brightness that has both precision, intelligence and illuminates Pioneer's past and future.

(2) High-quality sound design taking advantage of the expertise of carrozzeria χ

The model adopts high-quality sound parts including the floating point 32-bit high-precision arithmetic processing DSP, utilizing the expertise accumulated in the development of carrozzeria χ, which is Pioneer's high-end car audio. It also features adjusting functions, such as auto time alignment and auto equalizer (2 ch), creating an optimum acoustic space and reproducing high-quality sound that is close to the original sound.

Main features of PRS-D800 (power amplifier)

(1) Graceful design

The PRS-D800 features a graceful, sophisticated design with slit lines on the top hairline-finish aluminum plate. The plate has the words '80th Anniversary Model' silk-printed with ink in ROSE GOLD.

(2) Supporting various reproduction systems

The model supports a wide range of reproduction systems including a system to drive the left and right speakers with a stereo amplifier and the left and right fully independent multiple amplifier and multiple speaker system that drives the left and right speaker units for high, medium and low frequencies with a monaural amplifier.

Main features of TS-Z65CH (separate speaker)

The badge marked with Pioneer logo is limited version with gold on the rim. In addition to gold-plated plugs, The TS-Z65CH uses the 'Open & Smooth' concept, which has been built by the upper models, achieving high-bandwidth reproduction beyond the audible range, expanding the dynamic range and the reproduction of high-quality swinging sound through low distortion.

Main features of TS-Z10LS4 (subwoofer)

The subwoofer features gold-plated plug, creating a premium feel to commemorate the 80th anniversary. While achieving the high response and reproduction of liner deep bass through the adoption of the large magnetic circuit, it uses aramid fibers for the diaphragm to achieve bass reproduction with smooth and accurate transition.

Main specifications of 「DEX-P99RS」

■Audio component
L/R Independent 31-Band Digital Equalizer 20 Hz～20,000 Hz、1/3 oct.
±12 dB（0.5 dB）
Loudness（Volume:-30 dB） 10 dB（100 Hz）、6.5 dB（10 kHz）
Maximum power level of preout 5.0 V/100 Ω
Crossover Network 4-way Network (High/Mid/Low/Sub)
■CD player component
MP3 decoding formats MPEG-1& 2 AUDIO LAYER-3
WMA decoding formats Ver.7、7.1、8、9、10、11（2 ch AUDIO）（Windows Media Player）
WAV signal formats Linear-PCM、MS ADPCM
AAC decoding formats MPEG-4 AAC (Only files encoded using iTunes)
■USB component
USB Standard USB2.0 Full Speed
File systems FAT16、FAT32
MP3 decoding formats MPEG-1、2 AUDIO LAYER-3
WMA decoding formats Ver.7、7.1、8、9、10、11（2 ch audio）（Windows Media Player）
WAV signal formats Linear-PCM、MS ADPCM
AAC decoding formats MPEG-4 AAC （Only files encoded using iTunes Ver.7.7 or earlier versions）
■Common components
Display Full Dot OEL display
Dimensions 178 mm(W)×50 mm(H)×164 mm(D)
Weight 1.5 kg

Main specifications of 「PRS-D800」

Number of channels 2 ch
Wattage RMS 125 W × 2（4 Ω）/150 W × 2（2 Ω）/300 W × 1（4 Ω）
Maximum output 250 W × 2（4 Ω）/600 W × 1（4 Ω）
Total Harmonic Distortion （4 W、1 kHz） 0.004 %
SN Ratio 105 dB
Frequency Responce 10 Hz～30,000 Hz（+0 dB、-3 dB）
Electric power consumption 23 A
Load Impedance Allowance 4 Ω（2 Ω～8 Ω）
input level 400 mV～6.5 V
Dimensions 255 mm × 50 mm × 104 mm
Wight 1.6 kg

Main specifications of 「TS-Z65CH」「TS-Z10LS4」

TS-Z65CH TS-Z10LS4
System Component 6.5' Twaron aramid fiber + cellulose fiber dual layer cone woofer

29 mm aluminum alloy dome tweeter

10' Twaron aramid fiber + cellulose fiber dual layer cone subwoofer
Maximum music power 330 W 1,300 W
Nominal music power 110 W 400 W
Frequency range 30 Hz ～ 96,000 Hz 20 Hz ～ 3,800 Hz
Sound pressure level (Sensitivity) 85 dB 74 dB (±1.5 dB)
Impedance 4 Ω 2 Ω
Crossover Frequency 2,000 Hz ---

Pioneer Corporation published this content on 09 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2018 04:24:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PIONEER CORP
05:24a PIONEER : Releases Car Audio Package for a Limited Time in the Overseas Markets ..
05:24a PIONEER : to Exhibit at CES 2018
2017 PIONEER : 3D-LiDAR Supports NVIDIA DRIVE PX (PDF 128 KB)
2017 PIONEER : Announces Commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of Its Founding in Jan..
2017 Japan Display affiliate becomes nation's first to commercially sell OLED scre..
2017 PIONEER : Ultegra R8000 Compatible Pioneer Power Meter Cranksets Now Available
2017 PIONEER : Entertainment-Packed Models Kick Off New Line of 2018 Multimedia In-Da..
2017 PIONEER : Announces Business Results for 2Q Fiscal 2018 (PDF 309 KB)
2017 PIONEER : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Speaker Device", for Approval ..
2017 PIONEER : Patent Issued for Optical Device (USPTO 9786865)
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2016 Pioneer Corp. ADR 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 378 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 2 951 M
Debt 2018 1 378 M
Yield 2018 0,25%
P/E ratio 2018 29,65
P/E ratio 2019 18,18
EV / Sales 2018 0,24x
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
Capitalization 90 468 M
Chart PIONEER CORP
Duration : Period :
Pioneer Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 6773 | JP3780200006 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PIONEER CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 219  JPY
Spread / Average Target -7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Susumu Kotani Executive President & Representative Director
Kunio Kawashiri Director, IR Contact, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Mikio Ono Representative Director, Head-R&D
Koichi Moriya Head-Personnel, Information Systems & Audit
Masahiro Tanizeki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIONEER CORP0.85%800
CONTINENTAL5.35%57 029
DENSO CORP2.88%49 672
APTIV PLC7.95%23 636
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%22 604
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.3.76%20 898
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.