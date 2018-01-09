Pioneer : Releases Car Audio Package for a Limited Time in the Overseas Markets to Commemorate the 80th Anniversary of its Foundation

Pioneer Corporation marked the 80th anniversary of its foundation on January 1, 2018. Pioneer was established in 1938 as a speaker company and has continually developed products with the simple goal of providing superior sound. Based on the corporate philosophy of 'Move the Heart and Touch the Soul,' which expresses the spirit of the founder, Nozomu Matsumoto. the company has launched countless first-of-their-kind products and services around the world while upholding its pioneer spirit as an unwavering principle, as its name suggests.
Commemorating the 80th anniversary of its foundation, Pioneer will release the DXT-P99RS-80 high-end car audio package model for a limited time in the markets outside of Japan.
Contents of DXT-P99RS-80 set
|
Product name
|
Model No.
|
No. of sets
|
CD/USB/Tuner main unit
|
DEX-P99RS
|
1 unit
|
250 W×2 Bridgeable power amplifier
|
PRS-D800
|
3 units
|
10' Subwoofer
|
TS-Z65CH
|
1 unit
|
10' Subwoofer
|
TS-Z10LS4
|
1 unit
This product will be exhibited at CES 2018, the world's largest consumer electronics trade shows being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States from Tuesday, January 9 to Friday, January 12, 2018.
Main features of DEX-P99RS (main unit)
(1) Advanced, graceful design with an aluminum plate in ROSE GOLD
The panel is decorated with an aluminum plate in ROSE GOLD, which is the exclusive color for the Anniversary Model. The plate is marked with the words '80th Anniversary Model.' The color expresses a brightness that has both precision, intelligence and illuminates Pioneer's past and future.
(2) High-quality sound design taking advantage of the expertise of carrozzeria χ
The model adopts high-quality sound parts including the floating point 32-bit high-precision arithmetic processing DSP, utilizing the expertise accumulated in the development of carrozzeria χ, which is Pioneer's high-end car audio. It also features adjusting functions, such as auto time alignment and auto equalizer (2 ch), creating an optimum acoustic space and reproducing high-quality sound that is close to the original sound.
Main features of PRS-D800 (power amplifier)
(1) Graceful design
The PRS-D800 features a graceful, sophisticated design with slit lines on the top hairline-finish aluminum plate. The plate has the words '80th Anniversary Model' silk-printed with ink in ROSE GOLD.
(2) Supporting various reproduction systems
The model supports a wide range of reproduction systems including a system to drive the left and right speakers with a stereo amplifier and the left and right fully independent multiple amplifier and multiple speaker system that drives the left and right speaker units for high, medium and low frequencies with a monaural amplifier.
Main features of TS-Z65CH (separate speaker)
The badge marked with Pioneer logo is limited version with gold on the rim. In addition to gold-plated plugs, The TS-Z65CH uses the 'Open & Smooth' concept, which has been built by the upper models, achieving high-bandwidth reproduction beyond the audible range, expanding the dynamic range and the reproduction of high-quality swinging sound through low distortion.
Main features of TS-Z10LS4 (subwoofer)
The subwoofer features gold-plated plug, creating a premium feel to commemorate the 80th anniversary. While achieving the high response and reproduction of liner deep bass through the adoption of the large magnetic circuit, it uses aramid fibers for the diaphragm to achieve bass reproduction with smooth and accurate transition.
Main specifications of 「DEX-P99RS」
|
■Audio component
|
L/R Independent 31-Band Digital Equalizer
|
20 Hz～20,000 Hz、1/3 oct.
±12 dB（0.5 dB）
|
Loudness（Volume:-30 dB）
|
10 dB（100 Hz）、6.5 dB（10 kHz）
|
Maximum power level of preout
|
5.0 V/100 Ω
|
Crossover Network
|
4-way Network (High/Mid/Low/Sub)
|
■CD player component
|
MP3 decoding formats
|
MPEG-1& 2 AUDIO LAYER-3
|
WMA decoding formats
|
Ver.7、7.1、8、9、10、11（2 ch AUDIO）（Windows Media Player）
|
WAV signal formats
|
Linear-PCM、MS ADPCM
|
AAC decoding formats
|
MPEG-4 AAC (Only files encoded using iTunes)
|
■USB component
|
USB Standard
|
USB2.0 Full Speed
|
File systems
|
FAT16、FAT32
|
MP3 decoding formats
|
MPEG-1、2 AUDIO LAYER-3
|
WMA decoding formats
|
Ver.7、7.1、8、9、10、11（2 ch audio）（Windows Media Player）
|
WAV signal formats
|
Linear-PCM、MS ADPCM
|
AAC decoding formats
|
MPEG-4 AAC （Only files encoded using iTunes Ver.7.7 or earlier versions）
|
■Common components
|
Display
|
Full Dot OEL display
|
Dimensions
|
178 mm(W)×50 mm(H)×164 mm(D)
|
Weight
|
1.5 kg
Main specifications of 「PRS-D800」
|
Number of channels
|
2 ch
|
Wattage RMS
|
125 W × 2（4 Ω）/150 W × 2（2 Ω）/300 W × 1（4 Ω）
|
Maximum output
|
250 W × 2（4 Ω）/600 W × 1（4 Ω）
|
Total Harmonic Distortion （4 W、1 kHz）
|
0.004 %
|
SN Ratio
|
105 dB
|
Frequency Responce
|
10 Hz～30,000 Hz（+0 dB、-3 dB）
|
Electric power consumption
|
23 A
|
Load Impedance Allowance
|
4 Ω（2 Ω～8 Ω）
|
input level
|
400 mV～6.5 V
|
Dimensions
|
255 mm × 50 mm × 104 mm
|
Wight
|
1.6 kg
Main specifications of 「TS-Z65CH」「TS-Z10LS4」
|
TS-Z65CH
|
TS-Z10LS4
|
System Component
|
6.5' Twaron aramid fiber + cellulose fiber dual layer cone woofer
29 mm aluminum alloy dome tweeter
|
10' Twaron aramid fiber + cellulose fiber dual layer cone subwoofer
|
Maximum music power
|
330 W
|
1,300 W
|
Nominal music power
|
110 W
|
400 W
|
Frequency range
|
30 Hz ～ 96,000 Hz
|
20 Hz ～ 3,800 Hz
|
Sound pressure level (Sensitivity)
|
85 dB
|
74 dB (±1.5 dB)
|
Impedance
|
4 Ω
|
2 Ω
|
Crossover Frequency
|
2,000 Hz
|
---