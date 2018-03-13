Pioneer Natural Resources : Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”) (NYSE:PXD) today
announced its first quarter 2018 earnings news release is scheduled to
be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on
Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 3, 2018, at 9:00 a.m.
Central Time to discuss the first quarter results. Instructions on how
to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown
below.
Internet: www.pxd.com
Select
“Investors” then “Earnings & Webcasts” to listen to the discussion and
view the presentation.
Telephone: Dial (800) 281-7973 confirmation code 3052979 five minutes
before the call. View the presentation via Pioneer’s internet address
above.
A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. A
telephone replay will be available through May 28, 2018. Click
Here to register for the call-in audio replay, and enter
confirmation code 3052979.
Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production
company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United
States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.
