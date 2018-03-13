Log in
Pioneer Natural Resources : Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call

03/13/2018 | 10:16pm CET

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (“Pioneer”) (NYSE:PXD) today announced its first quarter 2018 earnings news release is scheduled to be issued after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 3, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the first quarter results. Instructions on how to listen to the call and view the accompanying presentation are shown below.

Internet: www.pxd.com
Select “Investors” then “Earnings & Webcasts” to listen to the discussion and view the presentation.

Telephone: Dial (800) 281-7973 confirmation code 3052979 five minutes before the call. View the presentation via Pioneer’s internet address above.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on Pioneer’s website. A telephone replay will be available through May 28, 2018. Click Here to register for the call-in audio replay, and enter confirmation code 3052979.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.


© Business Wire 2018
