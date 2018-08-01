Log in
PIRAEUS BANK SA
Piraeus Bank : Agreement between the four greek systemic banks and doBank S.p.A. for the management of a portfolio of Non Performing Exposures with a value of euro 1.8 billion

08/01/2018 | 10:08am CEST

The four systemic Banks (Piraeus Bank, Alpha Bank, National Bank of Greece and Eurobank) on 31.07.2018 entered into an internationally innovative servicing agreement with a credit institution specialized on servicing of non-performing loans, doBank S.p.A (doBank). This agreement is part of the strategic framework of the Greek systemic Banks to reduce their non-performing exposures by protecting the viability of small and medium enterprises ('SMEs') and supporting the recovery of the Greek economy.

doBank will support the four systemic Banks in the exclusive management of common non-performing exposures of more than 300 Greek SMEs with approximate nominal value of EUR 1.8 billion, by facilitating the effective search of viable restructuring solutions when feasible. This cooperation, considering doBank's significant experience and know-how, is expected to substantially contribute to the resolution of the SMEs and the improvement of the recoverability of their debts. These objectives will be achieved through increasing cooperativeness from borrowers, implementing effective restructuring strategies, accelerating and applying decision-making processes, as well as providing access to new sources of financing for sustainable SMEs.

doBank has significant experience in asset management services with a nominal value of assets under management of approximately EUR 88 billion at the end of March. doBank is an independent credit servicer listed on the Milan Stock Exchange with a market value of over EUR 800 million and a wide client base consisting of top credit institutions and investors. Following the completion of the relevant procedure with the Bank of Italy and the Bank of Greece and after having obtained permission from the competent Supervisory Authorities, doBank has established a branch in Greece.

The servicing agreement between the four systemic Banks and doBank was achieved after the completion of an international tender process with transparent evaluation criteria, in which more than thirty servicing firms participated. This agreement is a significant milestone for the Greek systemic Banks and is the result of detailed planning and pioneering structuring between the four systemic banks, with the support of the international strategy consulting firm, Oliver Wyman. The international law firm White & Case acted as legal adviser to the Greek systemic banks on English law issues and Koutalidis Law Firm acted as legal adviser to the Greek systemic banks on Greek law issues.

Athens, 01 August 2018

Disclaimer

Piraeus Bank SA published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 08:07:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 954 M
EBIT 2018 795 M
Net income 2018 10,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 45,30
P/E ratio 2019 7,26
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capitalization 1 113 M
Managers
NameTitle
Christos Ioanni Megalou Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
George P. Handjinicolaou Non-Executive Chairman
George I. Poulopoulos Chief Operating Officer & Senior General Manager
Konstantinos Paschalis Chief Financial Officer
Jannis Delis Head-Group Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIRAEUS BANK SA-16.94%1 300
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.49%391 039
BANK OF AMERICA0.00%313 712
WELLS FARGO-5.57%284 137
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.84%284 061
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%242 337
