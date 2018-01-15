Pitney Bowes : 100 More Retailers Go Global with the Pitney Bowes Complete Cross-Border Solution

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides
innovative products and solutions to power commerce today at NRF
2018 celebrated the 250-plus retail brands who are now selling
internationally with the help of the Pitney
Bowes Complete Cross-Border solution. This includes the 100-plus
brands Pitney Bowes has added to the platform since acquiring Borderfree
Inc. in 2015.
Brayola,
Frame,
Good
American, Guess
Connect, Gc
Watches, Katy
Perry Collections, and Vineyard
Vines are among the leading retail brands working with Pitney Bowes
to expand internationally, drive consumer demand, and provide a
seamless, localized online shopping experience in markets around the
world. With globally optimized ecommerce websites, these retailers can
now offer their products to an international customer base, guarantee
fully landed costs at the time of purchase, and allow shoppers to pay in
local currencies.
“It is both a privilege and a great responsibility to help bring many of
the world’s most coveted fashion and retail brands to a global
audience,” said Lila Snyder, Executive Vice President and President,
Commerce Services, Pitney Bowes. “We’re helping these retailers reduce
the complexity of expanding cross-border by managing everything from
demand generation, to website localization, to fully landed costs,
compliance, payments, logistics and inventory management, shipping and
returns, and customer care.”
According to the 2017
Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce Study, more than 70% of online
shoppers made a cross-border purchase in the past 12 months. In
response, more than 93% of retailers either have a cross-border business
today, or plan to launch one in 2018.
“We trust Pitney Bowes, not only to help us grow, but to protect the
strength and integrity of our brands in a complex global marketplace,”
said Alison Marsh, Director of E-commerce at Sequel for GUESS Connect &
Gc Watches. “We’re pleased to bring our watches and accessories to a
global customer base.”
“When we founded Vineyard Vines in 1998, cross-border wasn’t on our
radar. We were focused on building our brand,” said Ian Murray,
Co-Founder and CEO, Vineyard Vines. “Today, new technologies and
partners like Pitney Bowes make it easy to manage the complexity of
translations, currencies, duties and taxes. We see great opportunity in
localizing our domestic website for international consumers. Taking the
Vineyard Vines brand global is an important milestone for us.”
“As the world’s smartest personal bra shopper, a seamless international
shopping and shipping experience is essential for us and for our
customers,” said Orit
Hashay, Founder and CEO, Brayola. “Pitney Bowes has proven that it
is the right partner to extend our global ecommerce reach, which is why
we chose them over other ecommerce solution providers. Their exceptional
data-driven marketing expertise and well-respected name in the ecommerce
industry will help Brayola target an international clientele. We are
confident the Pitney Bowes team will contribute great value to Brayola’s
sales, marketing and technology initiatives as we continue to grow our
international customer base.”
Pitney Bowes’ Complete™ Cross-Border offering is the industry’s most
proven, capable and scalable end-to-end global ecommerce solution that
can handle all facets of enterprise retail cross-border expansion.
Pitney Bowes recently earned the number
one ranking for international ecommerce and fulfillment technology
in the 2018 IR1000 Vendor Report published by Internet Retailer.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company powering billions
of transactions – physical and digital – in the connected and borderless
world of commerce. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the
Fortune 500, rely on products, solutions, services and data from Pitney
Bowes in the areas of customer information management, location
intelligence, customer engagement, shipping, mailing, and global
ecommerce. And with the innovative Pitney Bowes Commerce Cloud, clients
can access the broad range of Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and
APIs to drive commerce. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes,
the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005284/en/