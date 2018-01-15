Pitney Bowes : 100 More Retailers Go Global with the Pitney Bowes Complete Cross-Border Solution

Brayola, Frame, Good American, Guess Connect, Gc Watches, Katy Perry Collections, and Vineyard Vines among the 250+ retailers expanding cross-border with Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides innovative products and solutions to power commerce today at NRF 2018 celebrated the 250-plus retail brands who are now selling internationally with the help of the Pitney Bowes Complete Cross-Border solution. This includes the 100-plus brands Pitney Bowes has added to the platform since acquiring Borderfree Inc. in 2015.

Brayola, Frame, Good American, Guess Connect, Gc Watches, Katy Perry Collections, and Vineyard Vines are among the leading retail brands working with Pitney Bowes to expand internationally, drive consumer demand, and provide a seamless, localized online shopping experience in markets around the world. With globally optimized ecommerce websites, these retailers can now offer their products to an international customer base, guarantee fully landed costs at the time of purchase, and allow shoppers to pay in local currencies.

“It is both a privilege and a great responsibility to help bring many of the world’s most coveted fashion and retail brands to a global audience,” said Lila Snyder, Executive Vice President and President, Commerce Services, Pitney Bowes. “We’re helping these retailers reduce the complexity of expanding cross-border by managing everything from demand generation, to website localization, to fully landed costs, compliance, payments, logistics and inventory management, shipping and returns, and customer care.”

According to the 2017 Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce Study, more than 70% of online shoppers made a cross-border purchase in the past 12 months. In response, more than 93% of retailers either have a cross-border business today, or plan to launch one in 2018.

“We trust Pitney Bowes, not only to help us grow, but to protect the strength and integrity of our brands in a complex global marketplace,” said Alison Marsh, Director of E-commerce at Sequel for GUESS Connect & Gc Watches. “We’re pleased to bring our watches and accessories to a global customer base.”

“When we founded Vineyard Vines in 1998, cross-border wasn’t on our radar. We were focused on building our brand,” said Ian Murray, Co-Founder and CEO, Vineyard Vines. “Today, new technologies and partners like Pitney Bowes make it easy to manage the complexity of translations, currencies, duties and taxes. We see great opportunity in localizing our domestic website for international consumers. Taking the Vineyard Vines brand global is an important milestone for us.”

“As the world’s smartest personal bra shopper, a seamless international shopping and shipping experience is essential for us and for our customers,” said Orit Hashay, Founder and CEO, Brayola. “Pitney Bowes has proven that it is the right partner to extend our global ecommerce reach, which is why we chose them over other ecommerce solution providers. Their exceptional data-driven marketing expertise and well-respected name in the ecommerce industry will help Brayola target an international clientele. We are confident the Pitney Bowes team will contribute great value to Brayola’s sales, marketing and technology initiatives as we continue to grow our international customer base.”

Pitney Bowes’ Complete™ Cross-Border offering is the industry’s most proven, capable and scalable end-to-end global ecommerce solution that can handle all facets of enterprise retail cross-border expansion. Pitney Bowes recently earned the number one ranking for international ecommerce and fulfillment technology in the 2018 IR1000 Vendor Report published by Internet Retailer.

