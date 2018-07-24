Pitney Bowes : Partners with Sendle to Reinvent Office Shipping and Mailing with SendPro

Australia’s highest rated courier to power Pitney Bowes SendPro

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and data, and Sendle, the parcel delivery service for the digital economy, today announced a strategic partnership that improves customer experience, drives revenue growth and delivers cost savings by optimizing parcel delivery service for small businesses.

Today, in Australia, Pitney Bowes has introduced SendPro, a shipping platform powered by Sendle that revolutionizes how businesses conduct commerce by removing the complexities of shipping for small businesses. This launch is part of a longer term vision to offer a comprehensive range of shipping solutions designed to meet the needs of small businesses across Australia.

According to the Pitney Bowes Shipping Index, overall parcel volume in Australia grew by 13 percent reaching 794 million parcels shipped in 2016. SendPro greatly reduces shipping costs for both retailers and office shippers, and speeds accurate delivery to Australian shoppers.

The SendPro shipping platform provides simple pricing with a national flat rate, including pickup and delivery guarantees from Australia’s highest rated courier – Sendle. SendPro Premium has no monthly subscription and no minimum order volume. SendPro Premium shippers benefit from an introductory offer of a flat shipping rate of AUD$6 for each satchel shipped anywhere within the country. Even for high volume shippers with over 200 parcels per month, SendPro Professional has no monthly subscription and offers competitive shipping rates for both National and Metro across all weight categories.

All SendPro clients will have access to a wide range of Pitney Bowes solutions and services designed to support small businesses. For example, clients may order shipping supplies such as packaging and labels through the Pitney Bowes online supplies store.

“For nearly 100 years, Pitney Bowes has worked to take the complexity out of mailing for our clients, and now we are working to do the same in shipping,” said Stephen Darracott Pitney Bowes Country Manager Australia/New Zealand. “Our strategic partnership with Sendle is a milestone for us as part of our strategy to deliver a comprehensive range of shipping solutions. For small businesses, our solutions help drive revenue growth and deliver cost savings in shipping – an area that is vital today for conducting commerce.”

“Sendle has always had a clear mission: level the playing field for Australian small businesses by giving them access to big business delivery infrastructure,” said James Chin Moody, CEO and Co-founder of Sendle. “This alliance is a step forward in making shipping affordable, simple and reliable for smaller businesses that previously did not have access to the improved customer experience and cost savings of a shipping platform like SendPro. We are proud to power this technology that positively impacts small business outcomes.”

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; presort services; office mailing and shipping; location data; and software. For nearly 100 years, Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at https://www.pitneybowes.com/us.

About Sendle

Sendle is a parcel delivery service for the digital economy and has been recognised by the AFR as one of Australia’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies for the past two years. With easy ordering and tracking, Sendle saves time, money and is Australia’s highest rated courier service. Its national service provides door-to-door pickup and delivery across Australia for low flat-rates, up to 70% cheaper than standard parcel post rates, guaranteed. Sendle’s international service covers 220 countries and territories worldwide with simple, reliable and affordable delivery for small business. Sendle is also Australia’s first 100% carbon neutral delivery service and a certified B Corporation.

