Pitney Bowes : Partners with Sendle to Reinvent Office Shipping and Mailing with SendPro

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides
commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, and
data, and Sendle, the parcel delivery service for the digital economy,
today announced a strategic partnership that improves customer
experience, drives revenue growth and delivers cost savings by
optimizing parcel delivery service for small businesses.
Stephen Darracott, Country Manager, Pitney Bowes and James Chin Moody, CEO and Co-founder, Sendle (Photo: Business Wire)
Today, in Australia, Pitney Bowes has introduced SendPro, a shipping
platform powered by Sendle that revolutionizes how businesses conduct
commerce by removing the complexities of shipping for small businesses.
This launch is part of a longer term vision to offer a comprehensive
range of shipping solutions designed to meet the needs of small
businesses across Australia.
According to the Pitney Bowes Shipping Index, overall parcel volume in
Australia grew by 13 percent reaching 794 million parcels shipped in
2016. SendPro greatly reduces shipping costs for both retailers and
office shippers, and speeds accurate delivery to Australian shoppers.
The SendPro shipping platform provides simple pricing with a national
flat rate, including pickup and delivery guarantees from Australia’s
highest rated courier – Sendle. SendPro Premium has no monthly
subscription and no minimum order volume. SendPro Premium shippers
benefit from an introductory offer of a flat shipping rate of AUD$6 for
each satchel shipped anywhere within the country. Even for high volume
shippers with over 200 parcels per month, SendPro Professional has no
monthly subscription and offers competitive shipping rates for both
National and Metro across all weight categories.
All SendPro clients will have access to a wide range of Pitney Bowes
solutions and services designed to support small businesses. For
example, clients may order shipping supplies such as packaging and
labels through the Pitney Bowes online supplies store.
“For nearly 100 years, Pitney Bowes has worked to take the complexity
out of mailing for our clients, and now we are working to do the same in
shipping,” said Stephen Darracott Pitney Bowes Country Manager
Australia/New Zealand. “Our strategic partnership with Sendle is a
milestone for us as part of our strategy to deliver a comprehensive
range of shipping solutions. For small businesses, our solutions help
drive revenue growth and deliver cost savings in shipping – an area that
is vital today for conducting commerce.”
“Sendle has always had a clear mission: level the playing field for
Australian small businesses by giving them access to big business
delivery infrastructure,” said James Chin Moody, CEO and Co-founder of
Sendle. “This alliance is a step forward in making shipping affordable,
simple and reliable for smaller businesses that previously did not have
access to the improved customer experience and cost savings of a
shipping platform like SendPro. We are proud to power this technology
that positively impacts small business outcomes.”
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global
technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of
transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the
Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney
Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce
fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; presort
services; office mailing and shipping; location data; and software. For
nearly 100 years, Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering
technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions
precisely right. For additional information, visit Pitney Bowes, the
Craftsmen of Commerce, at https://www.pitneybowes.com/us.
About Sendle
Sendle
is a parcel delivery service for the digital economy and has been
recognised by the AFR as one of Australia’s Top 10 Most Innovative
Companies for the past two years. With easy ordering and tracking,
Sendle saves time, money and is Australia’s highest rated courier
service. Its national service provides door-to-door pickup and delivery
across Australia for low flat-rates, up to 70% cheaper than standard
parcel post rates, guaranteed. Sendle’s international service covers 220
countries and territories worldwide with simple, reliable and affordable
delivery for small business. Sendle is also Australia’s first 100%
carbon neutral delivery service and a certified B Corporation.
