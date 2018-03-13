Log in
PLAD (VATE)
Elev8 Brands, Inc. Retires Over 200 Million Shares

03/13/2018 | 03:58pm CET

ORLANDO, Fla., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via OTC PR Wire -- Elev8 Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink:VATE), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and CBD-based products including hemp coffee, tea, E-juices, CBD Lotions and CBD Tinctures that target the health and wellness markets, is pleased to announce the retirement of over Two Hundred Million (200,000,000) shares of common stock by the Company’s Management Team.

The Company has been working diligently to maintain a solid share structure to help increase shareholder value. Elev8’s management team was able to negotiate the retirement of over Two Hundred Million (200,000,000) shares of common stock. The current Issued and Outstanding as of March 13th, 2018 is 363,232,031.

CEO Ryan Medico stated, “Coming out of February, being our best month in sales to date, we are extremely positive in the direction the company is heading. I will personally be updating everyone on the exciting progress of the company via CEO Letters on the OTC Markets within the week.”

The Company recently announced three new Elev8 Hemp Coffees and 300mg Zoe CBD Tinctures that are now available for sale. Elev8 Brands is pleased to bring more variations from its popular Hemp Coffee line. The Company will now be offering its coffee in a Dark Roast, Espresso, and Chocolate Raspberry Truffle. The Company’s Hemp Coffee line has been consistently selling out of brick and mortar stores as well as online. Due to the high demand for Elev8’s Hemp Coffee products, the Company’s management team decided to increase the number of blends offered to allow Elev8 Brands to further grow its market share.

About Elev8 Brands, Inc.:
Elev8 Brands, Inc. specializes in the development and marketing of products for the fitness and wellness markets. The company is founded based on creating high-quality, sustainable, products for health-conscious consumers.
 
About Elev8 Hemp LLC:
Elev8 Hemp LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elev8 Brands, Inc. which focuses on the development and marketing of hemp-based food, beverage, and health care products including hemp coffee and hemp tea.
 
About 02 Breathe LLC:
02 Breathe is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elev8 Brands, Inc. which focuses on their oxygen bar while bringing in an array of CBD products. O2 Breathe carries CBD tinctures, CBD vape, CBD lotions and massage products. 02 Breathe is currently looking to offer CBD at their oxygen bar.
 
About Zoe CBD LLC:
Zoe CBD is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elev8 Brands, Inc. which focuses on the development and marketing of CBD-based products such as CBD Tinctures, CBD E-Juice, CBD Lotion and CBD Salve.

Please visit, http://www.zoecbd.com for more information
 
www.facebook.com/elev8hemp
www.instagram.com/elev8hemp
www.twitter.com/elev8hemp
www.02breathe.com
 
Safe Harbor Statement:
The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Contact: 
Ryan Medico 
[email protected]

Primary Logo


