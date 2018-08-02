Plant Advanced Technologies: Appointment of Two New Board Members

Regulatory News:

Plant Advanced Technologies PAT (Paris:ALPAT), specializing in the production of rare plant biomolecules, strengthens its governance through the appointment of two new board members, Mr Michel Salmon, CEO at StratiCell, and Vetoquinol represented by Mr. Jean-Yves Ravinet, Deputy CEO.

Michel Salmon is CEO and founder of StratiCell, a company dedicated to the evaluation of assets thanks to reconstituted human epidermis models and in vitro methods. As a doctor in Sciences at the University of Brussels, he worked 10 years as a researcher in Professor Olivier Toussaint’s lab at the University of Namur, specializing in the study of the mechanisms involved in cell senescence. In 2011 he won the Alfers economy award in Namur’s province. He is also the author of 25 scientific peer reviewed publications.

Vetoquinol is a leading international player in the animal health sector and already shareholder of PAT since November 2017. Jean-Yves Ravinet, Deputy CEO of the Group since 2013, will be permanent representative of Vetoquinol on PAT Administrative Board. He is a graduate of the Institut National Agronomique Paris-Grignon and gains international experience in agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals with worldwide companies such as Rhône-Poulenc Agro, Rhodia Life Science Systems and Sumitomo Chemical in Japan.

Those two appointments have been approved by the ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of June 27, 2018.

All about PAT on plantadvanced.com

Next communication: Half-year results - October 2018

About PAT:

PAT is the pioneer in root optimization and exploration thanks to PAT’s patented technology PAT plant milking®. The plant biotechnology company specializes in identifiying, optimizing and producing rare active compounds of plant origin designed for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and agrochemistry. PAT’s exclusive know-how is worldwide patented (PAT plant milking® et Target Binding®).

PAT is listed on Euronext GrowthTM of Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0010785790 – Mnemonic code: ALPAT).

PAT is eligible to PEA (Equity Savings Plan) and PEA SME dispositions

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005613/en/