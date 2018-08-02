Plant Advanced Technologies: Appointment of Two New Board Members

Regulatory News:
Plant Advanced Technologies PAT (Paris:ALPAT), specializing in the
production of rare plant biomolecules, strengthens its governance
through the appointment of two new board members, Mr Michel
Salmon, CEO at StratiCell, and Vetoquinol represented by Mr.
Jean-Yves Ravinet, Deputy CEO.
Michel Salmon is CEO and founder of StratiCell, a company dedicated to
the evaluation of assets thanks to reconstituted human epidermis models
and in vitro methods. As a doctor in Sciences at the University
of Brussels, he worked 10 years as a researcher in Professor Olivier
Toussaint’s lab at the University of Namur, specializing in the study of
the mechanisms involved in cell senescence. In 2011 he won the Alfers
economy award in Namur’s province. He is also the author of 25
scientific peer reviewed publications.
Vetoquinol is a leading international player in the animal health sector
and already shareholder of PAT since November 2017. Jean-Yves Ravinet,
Deputy CEO of the Group since 2013, will be permanent representative of
Vetoquinol on PAT Administrative Board. He is a graduate of the Institut
National Agronomique Paris-Grignon and gains international experience in
agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals with worldwide companies such as
Rhône-Poulenc Agro, Rhodia Life Science Systems and Sumitomo Chemical in
Japan.
Those two appointments have been approved by the ordinary and
extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of June 27, 2018.
All about PAT on plantadvanced.com
Next
communication: Half-year results - October 2018
About PAT:
PAT is the pioneer in root optimization and exploration thanks to
PAT’s patented technology PAT plant milking®. The plant
biotechnology company specializes in identifiying, optimizing and
producing rare active compounds of plant origin designed for cosmetics,
pharmaceuticals and agrochemistry. PAT’s exclusive know-how is worldwide
patented (PAT plant milking® et Target Binding®).
PAT is
listed on Euronext GrowthTM of Euronext Paris
(ISIN code: FR0010785790 – Mnemonic code: ALPAT).
PAT is eligible to PEA (Equity Savings Plan)
and PEA SME dispositions
