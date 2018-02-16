Announcement: offer from Croda 16 2 2018 Read full story

Log in
PLANT IMPACT PLC (PIM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/16 12:08:03 pm
10.062 GBp   +71.27%
02/16/2018 | 11:51am CET

Announcement: Croda offer for all Plant Impact shares

Plant Impact plc (AIM: PIM), which leads research and development in crop enhancement products that growers can rely on to improve the yield and quality of their crops today announces that Croda Europe Limited (Croda) has made a cash Offer to buy all of their share capital and this Offer has been recommended to shareholders by the Plant Impact Board.

The acquisition is expected to complete on 28 March 2018, subject to shareholder agreement.

Plant Impact plc published this content on 16 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2018 10:50:08 UTC.

Financials ( GBP)
Chart PLANT IMPACT PLC
Duration : Period :
Plant Impact Plc Technical Analysis Chart | PIM | GB00B1F4K366 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PLANT IMPACT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Brubaker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Lees Operations Director
Ib Jensen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Steven Adams Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLANT IMPACT PLC-4.08%8
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS-6.77%9 097
MOSAIC CO0.78%8 850
QINGHAI SALT LAKE POTASH COMPANY LIMITED--.--%5 366
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%4 921
KINGENTA ECOLOGICAL ENGINERING GP CO LTD--.--%3 804
