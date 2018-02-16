Announcement: offer from Croda 16 2 2018 Read full story

Announcement: Croda offer for all Plant Impact shares

Plant Impact plc (AIM: PIM), which leads research and development in crop enhancement products that growers can rely on to improve the yield and quality of their crops today announces that Croda Europe Limited (Croda) has made a cash Offer to buy all of their share capital and this Offer has been recommended to shareholders by the Plant Impact Board.

The acquisition is expected to complete on 28 March 2018, subject to shareholder agreement.