Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Plant Impact Plc    PIM   GB00B1F4K366

PLANT IMPACT PLC (PIM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/04 05:35:17 pm
6.125 GBp   --.--%
05:30p PLANT IMPACT : Form 8.3 -
02:34p PLANT IMPACT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Plant Impact Plc *Replacement*
01/03 PLANT IMPACT : Form 8.3 - Plant Impact PLC
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Plant Impact : Form 8.3 -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2018 | 05:30pm CET

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Anthony (Granville) Mallin

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Plant Impact PLC

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

4 January 2018

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

If YES, specify which:

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

1p Ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

1,195,286

1.26

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

1,195,286

1.26

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

YES/NO

Date of disclosure:

4 January 2018

Contact name:

Anthony Mallin

Telephone number:

07836 205434

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Plant Impact plc published this content on 04 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2018 16:29:10 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLANT IMPACT PLC
05:30p PLANT IMPACT : Form 8.3 -
02:34p PLANT IMPACT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Plant Impact Plc *Replacement*
01/03 PLANT IMPACT : Form 8.3 - Plant Impact PLC
01/03 PLANT IMPACT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Plant Impact Plc
2017 PLANT IMPACT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Plant Impact Plc
2017 PLANT IMPACT : Form 8.3 - Plant Impact plc
2017 PLANT IMPACT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Plant Impact Plc
2017 PLANT IMPACT : Form 8.3 replacement - Plant Impact PLC
2017 PLANT IMPACT : Form 8.3 - Plant Impact PLC
2017 PLANT IMPACT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Plant Impact Plc
More news
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 13,0 M
EBIT 2018 -1,10 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,45x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,32x
Capitalization 5,79 M
Chart PLANT IMPACT PLC
Duration : Period :
Plant Impact Plc Technical Analysis Chart | PIM | GB00B1F4K366 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PLANT IMPACT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,47  GBP
Spread / Average Target 667%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Brubaker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Lees Operations Director
Ib Jensen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Steven Adams Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLANT IMPACT PLC0.00%8
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.1.41%10 063
MOSAIC CO3.86%9 355
URALKALIY PAO--.--%6 096
QINGHAI SALT LAKE POTASH COMPANY LIMITED--.--%6 074
KINGENTA ECOLOGICAL ENGINERING GP CO LTD--.--%4 431
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.