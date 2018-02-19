Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Plant Impact Plc    PIM   GB00B1F4K366

PLANT IMPACT PLC (PIM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 02/19
10.123 GBp   -0.27%
01:06pPLANT IMPACT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Plant Impact Plc
PU
10:11aPLANT IMPACT : Form 8.3 -
PU
02/16PLANT IMPACT : The Master Charitable Trust - The Saffron Fund - Form..
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Plant Impact : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Plant Impact Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2018 | 01:06pm CET

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Peel Hunt LLP

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Plant Impact PLC

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Plant Impact PLC

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

16 February 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary Shares

Buy

2,974,365

10.00 GBx

10.00 GBx

Ordinary Shares

Sell

5,852,744

10.26 GBx

10.10 GBx

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

Date of disclosure:

19 February 2018

Contact name:

Kathleen Lloyd

Telephone number:

0207 418 8911

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at [email protected]. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Plant Impact plc published this content on 19 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2018 12:05:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLANT IMPACT PLC
01:06pPLANT IMPACT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Plant Impact Plc
PU
10:11aPLANT IMPACT : Form 8.3 -
PU
02/16PLANT IMPACT : The Master Charitable Trust - The Saffron Fund - Form 8.3 - Plant..
PR
02/16PLANT IMPACT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Plant Impact Plc
PU
02/16ANNOUNCEMENT : offer from Croda 16 2 2018 Read full story
PU
02/16PLANT IMPACT : Recommended cash offer
PU
02/12PLANT IMPACT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Plant Impact Plc
PU
02/09PLANT IMPACT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Plant Impact Plc
PU
02/07PLANT IMPACT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Plant Impact Plc
PU
02/05PLANT IMPACT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Plant Impact Plc
PU
More news
Financials ( GBP)
Chart PLANT IMPACT PLC
Duration : Period :
Plant Impact Plc Technical Analysis Chart | PIM | GB00B1F4K366 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PLANT IMPACT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Brubaker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Lees Operations Director
Ib Jensen Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Steven Adams Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLANT IMPACT PLC-4.08%8
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS-6.77%9 538
MOSAIC CO0.78%9 029
QINGHAI SALT LAKE POTASH COMPANY LIMITED--.--%5 358
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%4 914
KINGENTA ECOLOGICAL ENGINERING GP CO LTD--.--%3 799
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.