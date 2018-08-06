Platina Resources : 06 August 2018 – High Grade, Refined Scandium Oxide From Pilot Program

High Grade, Refined Scandium Oxide Produced From Pilot Program

06 AUGUST 2018

Key highlights:

• Refined Sc2O3 samples produced, meeting specification for 99.99% ("4N") product

• Samples to be sent to potential customers

• Process design for ore to final product validated for Definitive Feasibility Study

Platina Resources Limited (ASX: PGM) is pleased to announce that test work has been completed to produce the first refined scandium oxide ("Sc2O3") product from its Owendale Scandium, Cobalt and Nickel project in central New South Wales, Australia.

The Company successfully produced refined Sc2O3 meeting a very high-grade specification of 99.99%. The samples of refined product were analysed by a combination of ICP-MS and ICP-OES to determine traces of other elements present. Total impurity levels were between 100 - 200 ppm on the initial batch refining trial. The purity of the material meets the specification provided by one of the potential customers for Sc2O3, which will be confirmed once this party has had the opportunity to analyse a sample in their own facility. Other samples will be provided to potential customers once their requirements are known. Further refining trials on the remaining scandium intermediate are expected to improve upon the purity achieved in the first trial.

The product feed in the refining process was the scandium intermediate produced during the recent pilot tests at SGS in Perth using the patented solvent extraction (SX) process designed and operated by Element 21 Pty Ltd ("Element 21"). The refining test work was also performed by Element 21 in Brisbane using their proprietary scandium refining technology. The results validate the process design for the Definitive Feasibility Study, allowing engineering to proceed on this area of the plant.

Platina Managing Director, Corey Nolan, commented "Platina is extremely pleased that the very first attempt at refining the scandium intermediate produced during the pilot plant program in Perth has produced a 4N product. The results provide confidence in our ability to supply the market with a very high quality product and vindicate Platina's intended use of Element 21 as the technology provider for the scandium extraction and refining processes".

About Platina Resources Limited

Platina Resources Limited (ASX: PGM) is an Australian-based exploration and development company focused on precious and specialty metals, particularly platinum group metals and the strategic metal scandium.

The Company's flagship project is Owendale in central New South Wales, one of the largest and highest grade scandium deposits in the world, which has the potential to become Australia's first scandium producer with cobalt, platinum and nickel credits. A Feasibility Study for Owendale is underway and due in late 2018.

The Company also owns 100% of the Skaergaard project in Greenland. This is one of the world's largest undeveloped gold deposits and one of the largest palladium resources outside of South Africa and Russia.

Reference to Previous ASX Releases

The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves were last reported by the Company in compliance with the 2012 Edition of the JORC Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves in market releases dated as follows:

• Owendale Maiden Scandium and Cobalt Reserve - 13 September 2017

• Owendale Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource - 9 August 2017

• Platina delivers positive pre-feasibility study (PFS announcement) for the Owendale Scandium and Cobalt Project - 10 July 2017

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the market announcements referred above and further confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the ore reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in those market releases continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Statements regarding Platina Resources' plans with respect to its mineral properties are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that Platina Resources' plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed as currently expected. There can also be no assurance that Platina Resources' will be able to confirm the presence of additional mineral deposits, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic or that a mine will successfully be developed on any of Platina Resources' mineral properties.

Competent Person Statements

Information in this announcement relating to the Scandium Refining Testwork is based on technical data compiled by Mr Boyd Willis, an Independent Consultant trading as Boyd Willis Hydromet Consulting. Mr Willis is a Fellow and Chartered Professional of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Willis has sufficient experience which is relevant to metal recovery from the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Persons under the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. This includes over 20 years of experience in metal recovery from Laterite ore and over 8 years of experience with Scandium hydrometallurgy. Mr Willis consents to the inclusion of the technical data in the form and context in which it appears.