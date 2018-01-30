Anglo American : De Beers Saw Increased Demand in First 2018 Sales

By Oliver Griffin

Anglo American PLC's (AAL.LN) majority-owned De Beers Group said Tuesday that demand for rough diamonds increased in the first sales cycle of 2018 compared with the previous cycle.

De Beers, he world's largest rough-diamond producer by value, said that provisional diamond sales in the first cycle on Jan. 29 grew to $665 million, up from $455 million in the tenth sales cycle of 2017.

Sales for the first cycle of 2017 were $729 million, a period De Beers's CEO Bruce Cleaver said benefited from purchases that had been deferred from late in 2016.

