Anglo American Platinum Buys Glencore's Mototolo JV Stake for Up to ZAR22 Billion -- Update

By Alexandra Wexler

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. (AMS.JO) on Monday said it has increased its stake in a South African platinum mine after buying out Glencore PLC's 39% share for up to 22 billion South African rand ($1.6 billion) and declared an interim dividend for the first time since 2011 as prices for most of the metals it produces rose.

The world's top producer of the precious metal said its wholly owned subsidiary, Rustenburg Platinum Mines Limited, signed a sale-and-purchase agreement to buy Glencore Operations South Africa Proprietary Limited's stake in the Mototolo joint-venture project, bringing Anglo Platinum's stake from 50% to 89%.

The company said it will pay ZAR800 million up front, followed by additional monthly payments over a six-year period, determined by the spot prices of platinum group metals and capped at ZAR22 billion, though Chief Executive Chris Griffith said the company expects to pay well under that figure.

Anglo Platinum, which is majority-owned by mining giant Anglo American PLC, swung to a profit of ZAR2.18 billion in the six months ended June 30, from a loss of ZAR1.19 billion in the year-earlier period, in line with the company's previously announced guidance, reflecting better prices for metals it produces, operational improvements and impairments in the year-earlier period, the company said Monday.

Anglo Platinum declared a first-half gross cash dividend of ZAR3.74 rand per share, the first time the company has paid an interim dividend in seven years.

Like other South African platinum producers, Anglo Platinum has been hammered by labor issues and years of low prices, which have driven away investment. But massive restructuring and asset sales undertaken during the same time are now paying off.

"It's not just sell, sell, sell," Chief Executive Chris Griffith said in an interview. "This is a culmination of all the effort over the last couple of years really coming to fruition now."

Revenue for the first six months of the year rose 23% to ZAR33.5 billion, Anglo Platinum said.

Still, earnings in the first half of 2018 were impacted by an after-tax impairment of ZAR600 million related to the disposal of Anglo Platinum's stake in Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum mine and an after-tax loss of ZAR800 million on the finalization of its sale of Union mine and Masa Chrome.

At June 30, the company's net cash was ZAR477 million, from neb debt of ZAR1.8 billion at Dec. 31. The company's average U.S. dollar basket price per ounce of platinum group of metals--which includes rhodium, platinum, palladium and other metals--sold rose 26% in the first half of 2018 to $2,318 an ounce from the same period a year earlier. The sales price for palladium was up 29%, rhodium prices rose 113%, nickel climbed 41% and copper rose 16%, while platinum fell 2.6%.

Anglo Platinum also announced earlier this month that its marketing arm had subscribed for interests in two U.K.-based venture capital funds focused on increasing demand for platinum group of metals to the tune of $100 million. Developing new markets for platinum has been a strategic priority for Anglo Platinum as the metal's use in automotive catalytic converters has waned with advances in technology and the advent of the electric car.

Anglo Platinum shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange were recently up 0.3% at ZAR357 a share, up 1% this year and 15% higher over the last 12 months.

Total refined platinum group of metals production at the company fell 4.1% to 1.25 million ounces in the six months to June 30, while refined platinum production fell 4.2% to 589,900 ounces from the first half of 2017.

--Oliver Griffin contributed to this article.

Write to Alexandra Wexler at [email protected]