Gold Edges Lower as Stocks Rise, Rate Concerns Remain

By Amrith Ramkumar and David Hodari

Gold prices inched lower Monday, with stocks rising, as focus shifted away from the geopolitical and economic risks that had worried investors in recent sessions.

Front-month gold for March delivery fell 0.2% to $1,319.40 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices have stayed between roughly $1,305 and $1,360 this year, swinging based on investors' risk appetites, moves in the dollar and concerns about higher interest rates.

Because gold is a haven asset that some money managers favor when they think markets might turn rocky, some analysts said President Donald Trump's surprise decision last week to agree to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was a bearish development.

Concerns about the economic impact of protectionist trade policies have also waned in recent days as more countries seek exemptions from recently-announced U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Many investors remain focused on interest rates as well, with the Federal Reserve expected to raise them after its two-day meeting next week. Gold struggles to compete with yield-bearing assets like Treasurys as borrowing costs rise and has tended to fall before Fed rate increases over the past few years.

"I would expect a little bit of further weakness in the first half of this year," said Maxwell Gold, director of investment strategy at ETF Securities. Still, Mr. Gold said he thinks gold prices could rise in the second half of the year, boosted by a weaker dollar and inflation expectations.

Some investors use gold to hedge against a rise in consumer prices, while a weaker dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities such as gold cheaper for overseas buyers. On Monday, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 other currencies, was down 0.2%.

Investors will be closely watching Tuesday's consumer-price data for the latest reading on the U.S. economy.

Among base metals, front-month copper for March delivery fell 0.4% to $3.1040 a pound. Prices have fallen 5.4% this year after their year since 2010, hurt by concerns about weaker demand from China, the world's largest consumer. Still, some analysts think supply disruptions could buoy prices, with several mining labor contracts up for renegotiation.

Reports over the weekend said the largest union at Antofagasta PLC's Los Pelambres mine in Chile has rejected the company's latest offer for a labor contract, and unsuccessful talks this week could lead to a strike later this month, analysts said.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at [email protected] and David Hodari at [email protected]