Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Platinum       

PLATINUM
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Gold Edges Lower as Stocks Rise, Rate Concerns Remain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 07:43pm CET

By Amrith Ramkumar and David Hodari

Gold prices inched lower Monday, with stocks rising, as focus shifted away from the geopolitical and economic risks that had worried investors in recent sessions.

Front-month gold for March delivery fell 0.2% to $1,319.40 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices have stayed between roughly $1,305 and $1,360 this year, swinging based on investors' risk appetites, moves in the dollar and concerns about higher interest rates.

Because gold is a haven asset that some money managers favor when they think markets might turn rocky, some analysts said President Donald Trump's surprise decision last week to agree to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was a bearish development.

Concerns about the economic impact of protectionist trade policies have also waned in recent days as more countries seek exemptions from recently-announced U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Many investors remain focused on interest rates as well, with the Federal Reserve expected to raise them after its two-day meeting next week. Gold struggles to compete with yield-bearing assets like Treasurys as borrowing costs rise and has tended to fall before Fed rate increases over the past few years.

"I would expect a little bit of further weakness in the first half of this year," said Maxwell Gold, director of investment strategy at ETF Securities. Still, Mr. Gold said he thinks gold prices could rise in the second half of the year, boosted by a weaker dollar and inflation expectations.

Some investors use gold to hedge against a rise in consumer prices, while a weaker dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities such as gold cheaper for overseas buyers. On Monday, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 other currencies, was down 0.2%.

Investors will be closely watching Tuesday's consumer-price data for the latest reading on the U.S. economy.

Among base metals, front-month copper for March delivery fell 0.4% to $3.1040 a pound. Prices have fallen 5.4% this year after their year since 2010, hurt by concerns about weaker demand from China, the world's largest consumer. Still, some analysts think supply disruptions could buoy prices, with several mining labor contracts up for renegotiation.

Reports over the weekend said the largest union at Antofagasta PLC's Los Pelambres mine in Chile has rejected the company's latest offer for a labor contract, and unsuccessful talks this week could lead to a strike later this month, analysts said.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at [email protected] and David Hodari at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.12% 1321.491 Delayed Quote.1.57%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.10% 90.09 End-of-day quote.-1.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLATINUM
07:43pGold Edges Lower as Stocks Rise, Rate Concerns Remain
DJ
04:16pGold Edges Lower as Stocks Rise, Rate Concerns Remain
DJ
03/09Gold Closes Higher With Dollar Falling After Jobs Report
DJ
03/09Gold Closes Higher With Dollar Falling After Jobs Report
DJ
03/09Gold Falls After Jobs Report
DJ
03/08Trade War Fears Pressure Metals Prices
DJ
03/07Trade War Fears Pressure Metals Prices
DJ
03/07Trade War Fears Pressure Metals Prices
DJ
03/06ANGLO AMERICAN : De Beers' Second-Cycle Rough Diamond Sales Rise to $555 Million..
DJ
03/05Siemens Sets IPO Of Health Business -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Chart PLATINUM
Duration : Period :
Platinum Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PLATINUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.