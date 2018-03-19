Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Commodities  >  Platinum       

PLATINUM
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Harmony Gold Mining : New Study Increases Production Forecast at Wafi-Golpu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 07:33am CET

By Oliver Griffin

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (HAR.JO) said Monday that a new feasibility study for its Wafi-Golpu project in Papua New Guinea has led to an increase in the forecast for annual copper and gold production to 161,000 tons and 266,000 ounces respectively.

The South African gold miner said that the net present value of the mine grew 33% to $2.6 billion as a result of the study, adding that average annual free cash flow for the mine in the first 10 years of production is forecast at $900 million.

Harmony Gold Mining, which owns 50% of the Wafi-Golpu project, said that it expects the first ore to be milled just under five years after it is granted a special mining lease by the government of Papua New Guinea.

The gold miner intends to submit amended supporting documentation toward the special mining lease on March 20, Harmony Gold Mining said.

Harmony Gold Mining also said that it hopes to submit an environmental-impact statement for the mine by the end of June.

Write to Oliver Griffin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.37% 1308.835 Delayed Quote.1.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLATINUM
07:33aHARMONY GOLD MINING : New Study Increases Production Forecast at Wafi-Golpu
DJ
03/16Gold Inches Lower as Investors Eye Next Week's Fed Meeting
DJ
03/16Gold Inches Lower as Investors Eye Next Week's Fed Meeting
DJ
03/13Gold Inches Higher After Inflation Data, Tillerson Departure
DJ
03/13Gold Inches Higher After Inflation Data, Tillerson Departure
DJ
03/12Gold Edges Lower as Stocks Rise, Rate Concerns Remain
DJ
03/12Gold Edges Lower as Stocks Rise, Rate Concerns Remain
DJ
03/09Gold Closes Higher With Dollar Falling After Jobs Report
DJ
03/09Gold Closes Higher With Dollar Falling After Jobs Report
DJ
03/09Gold Falls After Jobs Report
DJ
More news
Chart PLATINUM
Duration : Period :
Platinum Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PLATINUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.