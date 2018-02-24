Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Platinum Group Metals Limited    PTM   CA72765Q6013

PLATINUM GROUP METALS LIMITED (PTM)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Platinum Group Metals Announces Positive Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2018 | 12:11am CET

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Feb. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX:PTM) (NYSE American:PLG) (“Platinum Group” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the positive results from its Annual General Meeting held on February 23, 2018 in Vancouver, BC. 

The meeting had a turnout of shareholders representing over 62% of its issued shares eligible to vote at the meeting.  Shareholders strongly supported the appointment of the Board and the resolutions proposed.

R. Michael Jones, President, CEO and co-founder of Platinum Group Metals said “We were pleased to see the support of shareholders.  During 2017 the Company undertook some difficult decisions.  The business of the Company is now focused on the palladium dominant Waterberg Project and we look forward to 2018 and the advancement of that project”.

The number of directors is fixed at five and on a show of hands the shareholders at the meeting elected management’s five nominees for directors.  Details of the proxy voting are as follows:

MOTIONSNUMBER OF
SHARES		PERCENTAGE OF
VOTES CAST
 FORFORWITHHELD/
ABSTAIN
R. MICHAEL JONES67,185,76898.08%1.92%
FRANK R HALLAM66,395,99696.92%3.08%
IAIN D C MCLEAN67,204,59898.11%1.89%
TIMOTHY D MARLOW67,379,46598.36%1.64%
DIANA J WALTERS67,436,06598.44%1.56%

At the Annual General Meeting the Board of Directors was reduced from seven members in the previous year to five members.  Long term past directors Eric Carlson and Barry Smee are thanked for their many years of dedicated service and guidance to the Company. 

Shareholders also voted 96.31% in favour of re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors, and to authorize the Directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration for the ensuing year.

At a meeting of the Board of Directors following the shareholders meeting, the current officers of the Company were ratified for the following year.   

For more information on these matters, please refer to Platinum Group’s information circular, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or visit our website at www.platinumgroupmetals.net.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group is focused on, and is the operator of, the Waterberg Project, a bulk mineable underground deposit in northern South Africa. Waterberg was discovered by the Company.  Waterberg has potential to be a low cost dominantly palladium mine and Impala Platinum recently made a strategic investment in the Waterberg Project.

On behalf of the Board of
Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

R. Michael Jones
President, CEO and Director

For further information contact:
          R. Michael Jones, President
          or Kris Begic, VP, Corporate Development
          Platinum Group Metals Ltd., Vancouver
          Tel: (604) 899-5450 / Toll Free: (866) 899-5450
          www.platinumgroupmetals.net
         

Disclosure 

The Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE MKT LLC have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this news release, which has been prepared by management.

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws (collectively “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.  The Company directs readers to the risk factors described in the Company’s Form 20-F annual report, annual information form and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov and www.sedar.com, respectively.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLATINUM GROUP METALS LIMI
12:11aPlatinum Group Metals Announces Positive Results of Annual General Meeting of..
GL
02/15PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD. : Completes Step One for US$58M Maseve Mine Sale
AQ
02/14Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Completes Step One for US$58M Maseve Mine Sale
GL
02/09New Age Metals Exploration and Development Update Platinum Group Metals Divis..
AQ
02/07NEW AGE METALS : Exploration and Development Update – Platinum Group Metal..
AQ
01/17South African Competition Tribunal Approves Maseve Mine Sale Transaction
GL
01/12FRIDAY SECTOR LEADERS : Precious Metals, Aerospace & Defense Stocks
AQ
01/12Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Reports First Quarter Results
GL
01/085 TOP WEEKLY TSX STOCKS : Palladium Price Surge Buoys PGMs Stocks
AQ
2017PLATINUM METALS : Waterberg PGE Project Definitive Feasibility Study Update, Sev..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/17PLATINUM GROUP METALS : Don't Turn Out The Lights Yet 
01/12Platinum Group Metals reports Q1 results 
2017Platinum Group Metals reports FY results 
2017RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Barrick Gold - Call Us Crazy, Too 
2017An Update On The Outlook For Platinum Supply 
Financials ( CAD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 72,0 M
Chart PLATINUM GROUP METALS LIMI
Duration : Period :
Platinum Group Metals Limi Technical Analysis Chart | PTM | CA72765Q6013 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PLATINUM GROUP METALS LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,60  CAD
Spread / Average Target 26%
Managers
NameTitle
R. Michael Jones President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Iain David Colquhoun McLean Chairman
Frank R. Hallam CFO, Secretary & Non-Independent Director
Barry W. Smee Independent Director
Eric H. Carlson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLATINUM GROUP METALS LIMITED23.68%57
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%11 344
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%9 184
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-11.44%8 645
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD2.53%8 292
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.-11.99%6 974
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.