Platinum Group Metals Announces Positive Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Feb. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX:PTM) (NYSE American:PLG) (“Platinum Group” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the positive results from its Annual General Meeting held on February 23, 2018 in Vancouver, BC.

The meeting had a turnout of shareholders representing over 62% of its issued shares eligible to vote at the meeting. Shareholders strongly supported the appointment of the Board and the resolutions proposed.

R. Michael Jones, President, CEO and co-founder of Platinum Group Metals said “We were pleased to see the support of shareholders. During 2017 the Company undertook some difficult decisions. The business of the Company is now focused on the palladium dominant Waterberg Project and we look forward to 2018 and the advancement of that project”.

The number of directors is fixed at five and on a show of hands the shareholders at the meeting elected management’s five nominees for directors. Details of the proxy voting are as follows:

MOTIONS NUMBER OF

SHARES PERCENTAGE OF

VOTES CAST FOR FOR WITHHELD/

ABSTAIN R. MICHAEL JONES 67,185,768 98.08% 1.92% FRANK R HALLAM 66,395,996 96.92% 3.08% IAIN D C MCLEAN 67,204,598 98.11% 1.89% TIMOTHY D MARLOW 67,379,465 98.36% 1.64% DIANA J WALTERS 67,436,065 98.44% 1.56%

At the Annual General Meeting the Board of Directors was reduced from seven members in the previous year to five members. Long term past directors Eric Carlson and Barry Smee are thanked for their many years of dedicated service and guidance to the Company.

Shareholders also voted 96.31% in favour of re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors, and to authorize the Directors to fix the auditor’s remuneration for the ensuing year.

At a meeting of the Board of Directors following the shareholders meeting, the current officers of the Company were ratified for the following year.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group is focused on, and is the operator of, the Waterberg Project, a bulk mineable underground deposit in northern South Africa. Waterberg was discovered by the Company. Waterberg has potential to be a low cost dominantly palladium mine and Impala Platinum recently made a strategic investment in the Waterberg Project.

