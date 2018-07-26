PLDT : Tulong Kapatid celebrates MVP’s birthday through CSR activities

The Camp Aquino Child Development Center is a pre-school learning institution where dependents of troops, as well as neighboring communities, enroll their children. PLDT, through its Community Relations Division and in partnership with McDonald's, prepared a delicious meal for the students, aged 6-8 years old, and their parents/guardians, while the loveable mascot Grimace entertained the crowd. PLDT also gave away toys and loot bags for each kid, and made sure that the fun day will be remembered by setting up a photo booth.



Making the celebration livelier, One Meralco Foundation also brought Kiko, the Meralco mascot, for a short performance. Adding more excitement to the day, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) brought a magician to entertain the kids. The PLDT-Smart Foundation (PSF) provided baon packs for the kids as well as 'Sack of Joy' bags with special MVP shirts inside. They also handed food packs and PSF shirts for the North Luzon Command.



Cardinal Medical Charities Foundation, Inc. (CMFI), Roxas Holdings, Inc., and Makati Medical Center Foundation gave away some prizes and loot bags for the kids. CMCFI also prepared some scrumptious Goldilock's cake slices for snacks and provided sets of grooming kits for the soldiers.



The De Los Santos Medical Center led a dental mission and provided school supplies, MVP shirts for kids, dental and hygiene kits, as well as a medicine cabinet with first aid kits to Camp Aquino. The MVP Sports Foundation, aiming to promote a healthy lifestyle among our troops, provided sports equipment including basketball, badminton, volleyball, and football.



Beyond the birthday celebration of Pangilinan, Tulong Kapatid also helped Camp Aquino to have a better learning environment for its students.



PSF donated a brand-new desktop computer with HP printer, while Philex Mining Corporation, Roxas Holdings, Inc., and Smart Communications (Smart) gave away storybooks to the kids. One Meralco Foundation donated two desktop computers, 'Power Pack' lunchbox kits, and a television unit.



Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) turned over a DVD player as well as water filtration systems to Camp Aquino, and a kiddie corner for the nursery students. TV5's Alagang Kapatid Foundation, Inc. provided an air condition unit and allocated paint for the beautification of the Child Development Center.



The Armed Forces Command aims to renew the Department of Education's accreditation to Camp Aquino Child Development Center. By supporting this mission, Tulong Kapatid enables them to have an appropriate learning environment for the children of the soldiers, who prefer to have their families study near their homes. Attachments Original document

