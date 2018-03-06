3D Signatures Inc. and l’Institut Universitaire de Cardiologie et de Pneumologie de Québec (IUCPQ) Announce Collaboration to Combine TeloView™ with Genome Sequence Analysis in Lung Cancer

TORONTO, March 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Signatures Inc. (TSX-V:DXD) (OTCQB:TDSGF) (FSE:3D0) (the "Company" or "3DS"), a personalized medicine company with a proprietary software platform based on the three-dimensional analysis of chromosomal signatures, is pleased to announce that it has signed a collaboration agreement with l’Institut Universitaire de Cardiologie et de Pneumologie de Québec (“IUCPQ”) to evaluate the clinical application of 3DS’ proprietary TeloView™ software platform alongside DNA sequence analysis in lung cancer.



The study will be conducted at 3DS’ laboratory in Toronto, Canada, through a collaboration with Dr. Philippe Joubert (MD, PhD, FRCPC), anatomic pathologist at the IUCPQ, researcher at the IUCPQ Research Center, and assistant clinical professor in the Department of Molecular Biology, Medical Biochemistry, and Pathology at Laval University. IUCPQ will conduct whole exome sequence analysis, and provide 3DS with matching tissue samples from the IUCPQ Tumor Bank, from patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



“Pathologists have a variety of emerging technologies available that may offer new insights into optimal disease management”, states Dr. Joubert. “This pilot is an exciting opportunity to evaluate how three-dimensional telomere analysis may complement other new tools at our disposal to offer potential benefits to healthcare providers, lung cancer patients, and the healthcare system”.

According to the World Health Organization, lung cancer is the most common cancer in the world, accounting for over 1.8 million new cases annually, and remains the leading cause of cancer deaths each year.1 Targeted therapies against specific gene mutations have had an important but limited effect on the total lung cancer population. The recent introduction of immunotherapies has been highly effective in only a minority of patients because clinicians lack robust biomarkers to predict which patients will benefit from these expensive treatments.

“We look forward to this additional collaboration with Dr. Joubert and the IUCPQ, to further expand TeloView’s potential application as a universal clinical biomarker in cancer,” commented Jason Flowerday, CEO of 3DS. “We hope this pilot study will be an important precedent for demonstrating how our TeloView™ platform may integrate with genomic sequencing with the aim of supporting clinical decisions for the precision care of such a large patient population as lung cancer.”

About the IUCPQ



Since its creation in 1918, the Institut Universitaire De Cardiologie et de Pneumologie de Quebec has stood on equal footing with leading North American establishments for ultra-specialized care. Specializing in the health of persons with cardiopulmonary diseases, the Institute is renowned and recognized internationally as a leader. What distinguishes the Institute is its expertise and innovative practices, its focus on research and teaching, and its technological advances. The Institute is where specialized expertise and the sharing of knowledge come together in an ongoing quest for excellence. The close and continuing synergy between clinical activities, research, teaching and the evaluation of health technologies and interventions ensures a care approach guided by best practices and forms the cornerstone of the Institute's mission.

About the IUCPQ Research Center

The Québec Heart and Lung Institute (IUCPQ) Research Centre is the only centre funded by the Fonds de recherche du Québec – Santé (FRQS) that regroups three research components (cardiology, respirology and obesity-metabolism) deemed to be a priority because of the considerable economic and social impact of their related diseases. Our centre is unique in that our research components perfectly complement the Institute’s clinical missions. This enables health professionals and researchers to work in total synergy to the greatest benefit of patients. Since 2000, the personnel went from 268 to 906 employees, including 171 principal investigators.

For more information, visit the Institute’s website: http://iucpq.qc.ca/en

The information concerning IUCPQ contained in this news release has been provided by IUCPQ. Although 3DS has no knowledge that would indicate that any statements contained herein concerning IUCPQ are untrue and incomplete, the directors and officers of 3DS assume no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness for such information.

About 3DS

3DS (TSX-V:DXD; OTCQB:TDSGF; FSE:3D0) is a personalized medicine company with a proprietary software platform, TeloView™, that is designed to predict the course of certain diseases and to tailor treatment options for the individual patient. The technology is based on the three-dimensional analysis of telomeres, the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes. 3DS’ TeloView™ software platform measures the organization of the genome and its correspondence to; the stage of a given disease, the rate of progression of the disease, how different diseases will respond to various therapies, and a drug’s efficacy and toxicity. 3DS’ proprietary imaging software is designed to go beyond identifying whether a patient suffers from a specific disease or condition. Instead, the TeloView™ platform is designed to inform clinicians and patients with respect to how to personalize treatment and best manage an individual’s disease based on their unique TeloView Score™. As healthcare moves increasingly toward better informed, patient-centric approaches, the Company intends for the TeloView™ platform to deliver personalized medicine that allows for better treatments, leading to better outcomes.

The TeloView™ platform is supported by 25 clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients and 20 different cancers, plus Alzheimer’s disease. 3DS benefits from twenty years of research, $25M of non-dilutive investment into its platform and more than 130 supporting publications, and holds a portfolio of patents related to three-dimensional telomere analysis for proliferative diseases, including (but not limited to) hematological disorders such as Hodgkin's lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and chronic myeloid leukemia. 3DS’ intellectual property portfolio also covers prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, melanoma, colorectal cancer, and Alzheimer disease.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at: http://www.3dsignatures.com.

For further information, please contact:

Jason Flowerday

CEO & Director

416-673-8487

[email protected]

