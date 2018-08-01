Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pluralsight Inc    PS

PLURALSIGHT INC (PS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Pluralsight Inc : Pluralsight, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 09:10pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2018 / Pluralsight, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ: PS) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 1, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-6B5F99DF6AF95.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PLURALSIGHT INC
09:10pPLURALSIGHT INC : Pluralsight, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/27Free Daily Technical Summary Reports on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and T..
AC
07/12PLURALSIGHT : Partners with LOVELOUD Foundation to Sponsor Second-Annual LOVELOU..
PR
07/09Pluralsight Announces Date for its Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Ca..
GL
07/03PLURALSIGHT : Announces Create the Future Awards
PR
06/28PLURALSIGHT : CEO and Co-Founder Aaron Skonnard Signs Pledge Joining CEO Action ..
PR
06/22PLURALSIGHT : Names Sean Farrington Senior Vice President of Sales in EMEIA
AQ
06/21PLURALSIGHT : Names Sean Farrington Senior Vice President of Sales in EMEIA
PR
06/21Free Pre-Market Technical Pulse on salesforce.com and Three More Application ..
AC
06/20PLURALSIGHT : Notice of Intent to Sole Source
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/31Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
07/30PLURALSIGHT : Foresight Is Not 20/20 
07/28VENTURE CAPITAL DEALS OF THE WEEK : WeWork China Gets $500M 
07/09PLURALSIGHT : Does The Company Have Something To Teach Investors About Valuation.. 
07/09Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (07/09/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 216 M
EBIT 2018 -66,1 M
Net income 2018 -98,9 M
Finance 2018 173 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 14,2x
EV / Sales 2019 10,9x
Capitalization 3 241 M
Chart PLURALSIGHT INC
Duration : Period :
Pluralsight Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PLURALSIGHT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 30,0 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aaron Skonnard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brandon Peay Senior VP-Strategy & Business Operations
James W. Budge CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Gary Lewis Crittenden Lead Independent Director
Scott D. Dorsey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PLURALSIGHT INC0.00%3 241
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.00%133 555
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES44.02%108 541
ACCENTURE4.08%107 452
SALESFORCE.COM34.16%101 300
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING15.19%59 158
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.