Pluralsight, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

05/22/2018 | 03:29am CEST

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 23,805,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $15.00 per share, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 3,105,000 additional shares. Pluralsight estimates its net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $326.0 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The shares began trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "PS" on May 17, 2018.

(PRNewsfoto/Pluralsight)

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc. and BofA Merrill Lynch acted as book-running managers. First Analysis Securities Corporation, Needham & Company, LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc. acted as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at [email protected].

Media Contact:
DJ Anderson
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Mark McReynolds
[email protected]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pluralsight-inc-announces-closing-of-initial-public-offering-and-exercise-in-full-of-the-underwriters-option-to-purchase-additional-shares-300652324.html

SOURCE Pluralsight


© PRNewswire 2018
