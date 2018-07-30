Log in
PNE WIND AG (PNE3)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/30 10:26:01 am
2.53 EUR   -0.20%
10:20aPNE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
07/25PNE WIND : has raised its stake in WKN to 100%
PU
07/25PNE AG : PNE has raised its stake in WKN to 100%
EQ
PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/30/2018 | 10:20am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PNE AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.07.2018 / 10:17
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PNE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2018 German: https://www.pnewind.com/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/#PageSection85 English: https://www.pnewind.com/en/investor-relations/publications/


30.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PNE AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

709029  30.07.2018 

© EQS 2018
Latest news on PNE WIND AG
10:20aPNE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accord..
EQ
07/26PNE WIND : German PNE raises its stake in subsidiary WKN to 100pct
AQ
07/25PNE WIND : has raised its stake in WKN to 100%
PU
07/25PNE AG : PNE has raised its stake in WKN to 100%
EQ
07/18PNE WIND : delivers 2 wind farms in France to UK's John Laing
AQ
07/18PNE WIND : Wind Farms Sommette and Saint Martin now in operation
PU
07/18PNE AG : Wind Farms Sommette and Saint Martin now in operation
EQ
06/27PNE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
06/14PNE WIND AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/07PNE WIND AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 126 M
EBIT 2018 16,3 M
Net income 2018 10,1 M
Debt 2018 12,4 M
Yield 2018 1,58%
P/E ratio 2018 19,50
P/E ratio 2019 6,61
EV / Sales 2018 1,61x
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 190 M
Chart PNE WIND AG
Duration : Period :
PNE Wind AG Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends PNE WIND AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,61 €
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Lesser Chief Executive Officer
Per Hornung Pedersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Stürken Chief Operating Officer
Jörg Klowat Chief Financial Officer
Andreas M. Rohardt Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PNE WIND AG-11.67%222
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-6.06%13 574
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY4.02%9 808
XINJIANG GOLDWIND SCIENCE & TECH CO LTD--.--%6 859
TITAN WIND ENERGY (SUZHOU) CO LTD--.--%1 197
TPI COMPOSITES INC50.68%1 091
