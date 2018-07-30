PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
07/30/2018 | 10:20am CEST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PNE AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
30.07.2018 / 10:17
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PNE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2018
German: https://www.pnewind.com/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/#PageSection85
English: https://www.pnewind.com/en/investor-relations/publications/
30.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de