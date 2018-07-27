Log in
07/27/2018 | 11:50pm CEST

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.265 per share on the company's common stock.  The dividend is payable August 17, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business August 6, 2018.

PNM Resources (PRNewsFoto/PNM Resources, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/PNM Resources, Inc.)

Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2017 consolidated operating revenues of $1.4 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,580 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to more than 773,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:

Analysts

Media

Lisa Goodman

Pahl Shipley

(505) 241-2160

(505) 259-8063

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnm-resources-board-declares-quarterly-common-stock-dividend-300688051.html

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
