PNM RESOURCES INC
03/16 09:00:00 pm
37.05 USD   +1.09%
09:46pPNM RESOURCES : Declares Preferred Dividend
PR
03/13PNM RESOURCES : Management to Meet with Investors
PR
03/05PNM RESOURCES : Pitching in
AQ
PNM Resources : Declares Preferred Dividend

03/16/2018 | 09:46pm CET

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of PNM, a subsidiary of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM), has declared the regular quarterly dividend of $1.145 per share on the 4.58 percent series of cumulative preferred stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable April 15, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business April 2, 2018.

PNM Resources (PRNewsFoto/PNM Resources, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/PNM Resources, Inc.)

Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2017 consolidated operating revenues of $1.4 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,580 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to more than 773,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:

Analysts

Media

Jimmie Blotter

Pahl Shipley

(505) 241-2227

(505) 241-2782

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnm-declares-preferred-dividend-300615322.html

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
