Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Po Valley Energy Limited    PVE   AU000000PVE9

PO VALLEY ENERGY LIMITED (PVE)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Po Valley Energy : Equistone Partners in talks to buy French tour operators Promovacances, Fram

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2018 | 12:13pm CET

PARIS (Reuters) - Private equity firm Equistone Partners Europe confirmed on Saturday that it had entered exclusive talks to buy French online travel agency Karavel-Promovacances and tour operator Fram from investment firm LBO France.

A deal for the companies with combined revenue of around 600 million euros could be finalised in April, a spokeswoman for Equistone told Reuters, confirming a report in Le Figaro.

Further details were not immediately available.

This latest move follows recent consolidation in the French tourism sector, notably the acquisition of Look Voyages and Vacances Transat by sector leader TUI France.

Equistone initially bought Karavel-Promovacances in 2007 before selling it to LBO France in 2011. LBO France had bought Toulouse-based Fram in 2015.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Stephen Powell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PO VALLEY ENERGY LIMITED
12:13pPO VALLEY ENERGY : Equistone Partners in talks to buy French tour operators Prom..
RE
02/18PO VALLEY ENERGY : Energy Reserve and Resource Upgrade for Po Valley Maiden Rese..
PU
01/24Sound Energy PLC - Disposal of Italian Portfolio
AQ
01/23Prospex Reports New Commercial Gas Discovery Onshore Italy, Well Results
AQ
01/23PO VALLEY ENERGY : advances Saffron Energy Plc expansion with binding deals and ..
PU
01/20PO VALLEY ENERGY : Significant Commercial Gas Discovery Found Onshore Italy
AQ
01/20PO VALLEY ENERGY : Irish Explorer Confirms Big Italian Gas Find
AQ
01/19PO VALLEY ENERGY : Significant Italian gas discovery confirmed for Po Valley
PU
2017UNITED OIL & GAS : provides update on Podere Maiar well, in northern Italy
AQ
2017PO VALLEY ENERGY : new Italian gas well to be flow tested next month after being..
PU
More news
Chart PO VALLEY ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Po Valley Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | PVE | AU000000PVE9 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael George Masterman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Byron Antony Pirola Non-Executive Director
Sara Edmonson Non-Executive Director
Levendel Zoe Secretary
Giorgio Bertuzzi Manager-Exploration & New Projects
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PO VALLEY ENERGY LIMITED0.00%19
CONOCOPHILLIPS-1.06%64 630
CNOOC LTD-0.36%63 449
EOG RESOURCES-6.01%58 660
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-10.94%50 231
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-8.88%37 770
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.