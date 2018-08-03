Podravka d d : Acquisition of PODRAVKA Inc. shares – Notice

Log in
08/03/2018 | 08:16pm CEST

Pursuant to the Article 19 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), PODRAVKA Inc. (hereinafter: Issuer) hereby notifies that on 3rd August 2018 that Erste limited liability company - mandatory and voluntary pension funds management company informed the Issuer that on 2.08.2018 it has acquired the shares of the Issuer, in the name and on behalf of ERSTE d.o.o. Mandatory and Voluntary Pension Funds management company.

This Notice is provided due to the fact that Mr. Petar Vlaić, an insider on the Insider List of the Issuer - is the Member of the Supervisory Board of the Issuer - who also holds the position of the President of the Management Board of the Erste limited liability company - mandatory and voluntary pension funds management company.

Information about the transactions are stated in accordance with the Template for the Notifications Nr. 2016/523 on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them, and for the disclosure of those transactions, and which Template is enclosed to this Notice.

Disclaimer

Podravka dd published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 18:15:01 UTC
