Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Polaris Industries Inc.    PII

POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC. (PII)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/21 04:28:45 pm
113.81 USD   +1.15%
04:18pPOLARIS INDUSTR : Named to Fortune 500 List
BU
05/15POLARIS INDUSTR : Helped by a technical support level
05/10POLARIS SLINGSH : Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Gro..
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Polaris Industries : Named to Fortune 500 List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 04:18pm CEST

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII), a global leader in powersports, announced today it has been named for the first time to the Fortune 500. Making its debut on this prestigious list, Polaris ranked No. 496.

“Being named to the Fortune 500 is a tremendous honor and a true testament to the integrity, passion, and commitment to excellence of every Polaris employee,” said Scott Wine, chairman and CEO, Polaris. “Building on the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders and with an eye towards strategic growth, Polaris has spent the last six decades leading the industry in innovation, shaping new markets, and working hard each day to create enjoyable experiences for our customers across the globe. Thanks to the hard work of our employees, the support of our riders and a strong partnership with our dealers, we have achieved this notable milestone, but this is just the beginning, and we are continuing our drive towards an incredibly bright future.”

In its 64th year, the Fortune 500 ranks U.S. companies by total revenues for their respective fiscal years. For more information about the list, please visit http://fortune.com/fortune500.

More information about Polaris can be found at www.Polaris.com. Also visit us and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Polaris

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is a global powersports leader that has been fueling the passion of riders, workers and outdoor enthusiasts for more than 60 years. With annual 2017 sales of $5.4 billion, Polaris’ innovative, high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; the Sportsman® and Polaris ACE® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle® midsize and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; and Polaris RMK®, INDY®, Switchback® and RUSH® snowmobiles. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets globally include military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. Visit www.polaris.com for more information.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Polaris Industries Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.
04:18pPOLARIS INDUSTRIES : Named to Fortune 500 List
BU
05/17POLARIS INDUSTRIES : RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinchin..
AQ
05/12POLARIS INDUSTRIES : Slingshot Introduces 'Club Slingshot' Owners Group
AQ
05/10POLARIS SLINGSHOT : Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group
BU
05/09POLARIS INDUSTRIES : RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinchin..
BU
05/03FEDERAL SIGNAL : Polaris Launches Industry's Most Complete Government Side-by-Si..
AQ
05/03POLARIS INDUSTRIES : Ranger Celebrates Two Decades Of Innovation and Leadership
AQ
05/03POLARIS INDUSTRIES : Forbes Names Polaris as One of America's Best Large Employe..
AQ
05/02POLARIS INDUSTRIES : Forbes Names Polaris as One of America’s Best Large E..
BU
05/02POLARIS INDUSTRIES : ® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadersh..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/13DGI FOR THE DIY : Q1 2018 Portfolio Update 
05/03POLARIS : Not The Right Time To Buy 
04/26Earnings Season's Biggest Winners And Losers... So Far 
04/26Polaris declares $0.60 dividend 
04/24Polaris' (PII) CEO Scott Wine on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 740 M
EBIT 2018 543 M
Net income 2018 389 M
Debt 2018 352 M
Yield 2018 2,15%
P/E ratio 2018 19,04
P/E ratio 2019 16,17
EV / Sales 2018 1,28x
EV / Sales 2019 1,29x
Capitalization 6 995 M
Chart POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Polaris Industries Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | PII | US7310681025 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 121 $
Spread / Average Target 7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott W. Wine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth J. Pucel Executive VP-Global Operations, Engineering & Lean
Michael T. Speetzen Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Steven J. Kemp Vice President-Technology, Electronics & Software
Matthew J. Emmerich Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC.-9.25%6 995
NIKON CORP-17.56%6 861
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION13.44%5 460
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-32.70%5 314
BRP INC17.27%4 131
TRIGANO15.68%3 999
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.