LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In PolarityTE, Inc. To Contact The Firm

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District
of Utah on behalf of all those who purchased Polarity common shares
between March 31, 2017 and June 22, 2018 (the “Class Period”). The case, Moreno
v. Polarityte et al, No. 18-cv-00510 was filed on June 26, 2018, and
has been assigned to Judge Jill N. Parrish.
The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated
federal securities laws by: (1) failing to disclose the status of Patent
#14/954,335 at the time it was acquired by the Company on April 7, 2017;
and (2) failing to disclose the updated status of Patent #14/954,335
after its June 4, 2018 final rejection by the United States Patent
Office.
Specifically, on June 25, 2018, Citron Research released a report that
accused the Company of securities fraud. The report alleges that the
Company knowingly misled investors by omitting important information on
Patent #14/954,335, which was fundamental to the Company’s business
prospects.
On this news, Polarity’s common shares dropped from $38.73 per share on
June 22, 2018 to $28.14 per share on June 25, 2018—a $10.59 or 27.33%
drop.
The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest
financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and
typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on
behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move
the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or
may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability
to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a
lead plaintiff or not.
