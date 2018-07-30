Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Polarityte Inc    COOL

POLARITYTE INC (COOL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In PolarityTE, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 11:10pm CEST

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in PolarityTE, Inc. (“Polarity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COOL) of the August 27, 2018 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Polarity stock or options between March 31, 2017 and June 22, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/COOL. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah on behalf of all those who purchased Polarity common shares between March 31, 2017 and June 22, 2018 (the “Class Period”). The case, Moreno v. Polarityte et al, No. 18-cv-00510 was filed on June 26, 2018, and has been assigned to Judge Jill N. Parrish.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by: (1) failing to disclose the status of Patent #14/954,335 at the time it was acquired by the Company on April 7, 2017; and (2) failing to disclose the updated status of Patent #14/954,335 after its June 4, 2018 final rejection by the United States Patent Office.

Specifically, on June 25, 2018, Citron Research released a report that accused the Company of securities fraud. The report alleges that the Company knowingly misled investors by omitting important information on Patent #14/954,335, which was fundamental to the Company’s business prospects.

On this news, Polarity’s common shares dropped from $38.73 per share on June 22, 2018 to $28.14 per share on June 25, 2018—a $10.59 or 27.33% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Polarity’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POLARITYTE INC
11:10pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
10:01pPOLARITYTE INC : PolarityTE, Inc. Reminder: Pawar Law Reminds of August 27, 2018..
AC
07/27DEADLINE ALERT : Brower Piven Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Class Ac..
BU
07/26POLARITYTE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Cl..
BU
07/26POLARITYTE INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their In..
AC
07/25POLARITYTE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/25PolarityTE, Inc. Provides Commercial Update
GL
07/23POLARITYTE INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their In..
AC
07/21POLARITYTE INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their In..
AC
07/20POLARITYTE INC : INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigat..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Midday Gainers / Losers (07/25/2018) 
07/25PolarityTE up 26% on advancement of SkinTE 
07/17HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (07/17/2018) 
06/27PolarityTE responds to Citron Research fraud claims 
06/26HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (06/26/2018) 
Chart POLARITYTE INC
Duration : Period :
Polarityte Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POLARITYTE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 65,0 $
Spread / Average Target 201%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Denver M. Lough Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & CSO
Edward Swanson Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Paul Mann Chief Financial Officer
Michael W. Neumeister Chief Medical Officer
Stephen Milner Chief Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POLARITYTE INC-7.07%470
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD19.01%59 108
NEXON CO LTD-49.10%13 847
NCSOFT CORP--.--%7 615
WUHU SHUNRONG SANQI IE NTWRK TECH CO LTD--.--%3 741
ZYNGA INC1.25%3 612
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.