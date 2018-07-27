Log in
Polemos : Result of AGM

07/27/2018 | 03:17pm CEST
RNS Number : 0471W
Polemos PLC
27 July 2018

For immediate release 27 July 2018

Polemos plc

("Polemos" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to confirm that all resolutions were passed.at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

For further information, please contact:

Polemos plc

Dr Nigel Burton, Chairman

+44 7785 234447

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)

James Biddle

Michael Cornish

+44 (0)20 7628 3396

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited (Broker)

Lucy Williams

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker)

Colin Rowbury

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7399 9400


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
END

Disclaimer

Polemos plc published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 13:16:17 UTC
