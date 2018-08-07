Log in
Polimex Mostostal : Changes to the terms of a significant contract

08/07/2018

7-08-2018 08:22, Current report no. 33/2018 , POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL

In reference to Current Report No. 116/2015 of November 25, 2015, the Management Board of Polimex-Mostostal S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw (the 'Company') informs that the terms of the agreement between the company's subsidiary - Polimex Energetyka Sp. z o.o. for the 'Modernization of CFB-670 boilers on units 1-3 in PGE GiEK S.A. Branch Turów Power Plant (' Contract '). Due to the necessity to increase the scope of works in relation to the scope which the Contract originally covered, changes were made in the scope of the Price and deadline for implementation.

The net price of the Contract is currently PLN 369,281,000.

The date of finalization of the Contract was set for May 16, 2020.

The remaining conditions of the Contract indicated in the current report No. 116/2015 of November 25, 2015 have not changed.

Polimex-Mostostal SA published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 06:30:07 UTC
