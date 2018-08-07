Polimex Mostostal : Conclusion of an annex to the contract for a guarantee to the Opole Project

Legal basic: Article 17(1) MAR

7-08-2018 08:21, Current report no. 32/2018 , POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL

With reference to the current report No. 9/2014 dated 24 January 2014, the Management Board of Polimex-Mostostal S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw ('Issuer') informs that today the subsidiary of the Issuer Polimex Opole Sp. z o. o. Sp. k. with its registered office in Warsaw, concluded with PKO BP S.A. an annex to the Guarantee Agreement for the contract for the construction of power units No. 5 and No. 6 at PGE Elektrownia Opole S.A.

The validity period of the performance guarantee has been extended until 31/10/2018.