Polyplex Thailand PCL : To report the resolution of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
07/31/2018 | 03:32am CEST
27 July 2018
To report the resolutions of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Managing Director
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
The Meeting of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited (theCompany) was held on July 27th 2018 at 2.00 p.m at the Ballroom B, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, 277 Moo 5, Naklua, Banglamung, Pattaya 20150, Thailand
There were a total of 56 shareholders at the commencement of the meeting, 22 in person and 34 by proxy, representing 551,086,964 shares equal to 61.2319 percent of the total issued shares. The meeting resolved as follows:
1. That the Minutes of the 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, dated 28 July 2017, be certified.
2. That the report on the Company's operating results and the Director's Report be acknowledged.
3. That the Company's Audited Statement of Financial position and Statement of Income for the year ended 31 March 2018 which had been audited by the certified public accountant and approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors be approved.
4. That, (i) the final dividend payment of Bt 0.37 per share or total of Bt. 333,000,000 be paid to the Company's shareholders as per Record date of 8 August, 2018 and (ii) the dividend payment schedule of Bt 0.37 per share or total of Baht 333,000,000 by 23 August 2018 be approved. The payment of annual dividend for the year 1stApril 2017 to 31stMarch 2018, of Bt 495,000,000 ( including Interim dividend of Baht 162,000,000 paid in December 2017) will be subject to 10% WHT due to non-availability of BOI tax exempt profits/accumulated reserves
7. That the appointment ofMr. Chayapol Suppasedtanon (CPA No. 3972) and/or Ms. Pimjai Manitkajohnkit (CPA No. 4521) and/or Ms. Sumana Punpongsanon (CPA No. 5872) and /or Ms. Rosaporn Decharkom (CPA No. 5659) and/or Ms. Rungnapa Lertsuwankul (CPA No. 3516) and/or Mr. Sophon Permsirivallop (CPA No. 3182)of EY Office Limited as the Company's auditors for the accounting period ending 31 March 2019 with the remuneration of up to Baht 3,455,000 be approved.
Polyplex (Thailand) pcl published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 01:31:05 UTC