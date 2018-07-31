Polyplex Thailand PCL : To report the resolution of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

27 July 2018

: :To report the resolutions of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Managing Director

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Meeting of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited (the Company) was held on July 27th 2018 at 2.00 p.m at the Ballroom B, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, 277 Moo 5, Naklua, Banglamung, Pattaya 20150, Thailand

There were a total of 56 shareholders at the commencement of the meeting, 22 in person and 34 by proxy, representing 551,086,964 shares equal to 61.2319 percent of the total issued shares. The meeting resolved as follows:

1. That the Minutes of the 2017 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, dated 28 July 2017, be certified. Shareholders Votes: Approved with: 560,241,014 votes (99.9739%), Disapproved with: 41,000 votes (0.0073%), Abstain with: 105,000 votes (0.0187%).

2. That the report on the Company's operating results and the Director's Report be acknowledged.

3. That the Company's Audited Statement of Financial position and Statement of Income for the year ended 31 March 2018 which had been audited by the certified public accountant and approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors be approved. Shareholders Votes: Approved with: 560,145,415 votes (99.9569%), Disapproved with: 0 votes (0%), Abstain with: 241,800 votes (0.0431%).

4. That, (i) the final dividend payment of Bt 0.37 per share or total of Bt. 333,000,000 be paid to the Company's shareholders as per Record date of 8 August, 2018 and (ii) the dividend payment schedule of Bt 0.37 per share or total of Baht 333,000,000 by 23 August 2018 be approved. The payment of annual dividend for the year 1st April 2017 to 31st March 2018, of Bt 495,000,000 ( including Interim dividend of Baht 162,000,000 paid in December 2017) will be subject to 10% WHT due to non-availability of BOI tax exempt profits/accumulated reserves Shareholders Votes: Approved with: 560,282,215 votes (99.9813%), Disapproved with: 0 votes (0%), Abstain with: 105,000 votes (0.0187%).

5. That the re-appointment of Dr.Virabongsa Ramangkura, Mr.Sanjiv Saraf and Mr.Manish Gupta who would retire by rotation as the directors for another term, be approved. Shareholders Votes Agenda 5.1 - Re-appointment of Dr.Virabongsa Ramangkura Approved with: 560,262,815 votes (99.9778%), Disapproved with: 19,400 votes (0.0035%), Abstain with: 105,000 votes (0.0187%).

Shareholders Votes Agenda 5.2 - Re-appointment of Mr. Sanjiv Saraf

Approved with: 534,921,384 votes (95.4557%), Disapproved with: 25,360,831 votes (4.5256%), Abstain with: 105,000 votes (0.0187%).

Shareholders Votes Agenda 5.3 - Re-appointment of Mr.Manish Gupta

Approved with: 558,707,815 votes (99.7003%), Disapproved with: 1,574,400 (0.2809%), Abstain with: 105,000 votes (0.0187%).

6. That the remuneration of Directors for the FY 2018-19 be approved. (i) a remuneration of Baht 100,000 per month per person to the following independent directors: 1. Mr. Manu Leopairote 2. Dr. Virabongsa Ramangkura 3. Mr. Praphad Phodhivorakhun 4. Mr. Shiraz Erach Poonevala Mr. Manu Leopairote, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Audit Committee, be paid an additional remuneration of Baht 25,000 per month, for each role. (ii) a meeting fee of Baht 10,000 per member, per meeting attended be paid to the Audit Committee members. Approved with: 681,052,940 votes (99.9846%), Disapproved with: 0 votes (0%), Abstain with: 105,000 votes (0.0154%).

7. That the appointment of Mr. Chayapol Suppasedtanon (CPA No. 3972) and/or Ms. Pimjai Manitkajohnkit (CPA No. 4521) and/or Ms. Sumana Punpongsanon (CPA No. 5872) and /or Ms. Rosaporn Decharkom (CPA No. 5659) and/or Ms. Rungnapa Lertsuwankul (CPA No. 3516) and/or Mr. Sophon Permsirivallop (CPA No. 3182) of EY Office Limited as the Company's auditors for the accounting period ending 31 March 2019 with the remuneration of up to Baht 3,455,000 be approved. Shareholders Votes: Approved with: 680,413,540 votes (99.8907%), Disapproved with: 639,400 votes (0.0939%), Abstain with: 105,000 votes (0.0154%).

