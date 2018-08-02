Polytec Asset : Announcement - Positive Profit Alert

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Polytec Asset Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Board of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on a preliminary review of the draft unaudited consolidated management financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018, the Group is expected to record a significant increase in profit for the six months ended 30 June 2018 as compared to that of the corresponding period in 2017. Such increase was mainly due to the income from and the fair value gain on the interests in property development held by the Group in respect of the La Marina development project (located at Lotes T+T1) in Macau.

The Company is still in the process of finalising the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Board of the Company with reference to the draft unaudited consolidated management financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and other information currently available to the Group which have not been reviewed or audited by the auditor of the Company. The unaudited interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2018 is expected to be released in late August 2018.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

