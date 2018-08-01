Popular : Completes Acquisition of Wells Fargo’s Auto Finance Business in Puerto Rico

Popular, Inc. (“Popular”) (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced that Popular Auto,
LLC (“Popular Auto”), Banco Popular de Puerto Rico’s auto finance
subsidiary, completed today the acquisition of certain assets and the
assumption of certain liabilities related to Wells Fargo & Company’s
(“Wells Fargo”) (NYSE: WFC) auto finance business in Puerto Rico
(“Reliable”).
Popular Auto acquired approximately $1.6 billion in retail auto loans
and $360 million in primarily auto-related commercial loans. Reliable
will continue operating as a Division of Popular Auto in parallel with
Popular Auto’s existing operations for a period of time after closing to
provide continuity of service to Reliable customers while allowing
Popular to assess best practices before completing the integration of
the two operations. Substantially all Reliable employees have received
and accepted offers of employment from Popular Auto.
Wells Fargo retained approximately $385 million in retail auto loans as
part of the transaction and has entered into a loan servicing agreement
with Popular Auto with respect to such loans.
“We are pleased to welcome Reliable’s customers, and we have put in
place a plan to ensure that they will continue to receive the quality of
service and customer experience to which they are accustomed,” said
Ignacio Alvarez, CEO of Popular. “We are also pleased to welcome over
400 Reliable employees, who are now part of the Popular family. This
transaction reaffirms our commitment to Puerto Rico and our confidence
in the future. We are convinced that the union of Reliable and Popular
Auto will be of great benefit for both organizations, for the retail
auto industry on the island and for our commercial and retail customers.”
Popular expects this transaction, which was funded with available cash,
to contribute approximately $36 million of net income for the first 12
months after closing, excluding transaction costs and servicing income.
About Popular, Inc.
Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by
both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding
companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico,
Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial
banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular
also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing,
investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through
specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular
provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its
New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches
located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.
