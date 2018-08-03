Log in
POPULAR INC (BPOP)
Popular, Inc. : Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities

08/03/2018

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) announced today that it has declared the following monthly cash dividends on its outstanding shares of Non-cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock:

  • a monthly cash dividend of $0.132813 per share of 6.375% Non-cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, 2003 Series A, payable on August 31, 2018, to holders of record as of August 15, 2018; and
  • a monthly cash dividend of $0.171875 per share of 8.250% Non-cumulative Monthly Income Preferred Stock, Series B, payable on August 31, 2018, to holders of record as of August 15, 2018.

The Corporation also announced the following monthly distributions on its outstanding Trust Preferred Securities:

  • a monthly distribution of $0.139583 per security of 6.700% Cumulative Monthly Income Trust Preferred Securities issued by Popular Capital Trust I, payable on September 4, 2018 to holders of record as of August 15, 2018; and
  • a monthly distribution of $0.127604 per security of 6.125% Cumulative Monthly Income Trust Preferred Securities issued by Popular Capital Trust II, payable on September 4, 2018 to holders of record as of August 15, 2018.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. is the leading financial institution by both assets and deposits in Puerto Rico and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular’s principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 680 M
EBIT 2018 798 M
Net income 2018 578 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,05%
P/E ratio 2018 8,83
P/E ratio 2019 9,24
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,05x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,88x
Capitalization 5 125 M
Technical analysis trends POPULAR INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 57,8 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ignacio Alvarez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Carrión Executive Chairman
Manuel Chinea Chief Operating Officer & EVP
Carlos J. Vázquez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Camille Burckhart Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POPULAR INC41.48%5 125
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.61%393 796
BANK OF AMERICA5.86%316 855
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.26%281 411
WELLS FARGO-3.92%280 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.24%239 585
