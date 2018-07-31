Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
31.07.2018 / 19:00
Porsche Automobil Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2018
German: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
English: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/
