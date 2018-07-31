Log in
PORSCHE (PAH3)
Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/31/2018 | 07:18pm CEST
Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

31.07.2018 / 19:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2018
German: https://www.porsche-se.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
English: https://www.porsche-se.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/

31.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Porsche Automobil Holding SE Porscheplatz 1 70435 Stuttgart Germany Internet: www.porsche-se.com

End of News DGAP News Service

Disclaimer

Porsche Automobil Holding SE published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 17:17:05 UTC
