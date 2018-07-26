Log in
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (POR)
Portland General Electric : Declares Dividend

07/26/2018

On July 25, 2018, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) declared a quarterly common stock dividend of 36.25 cents per share, unchanged from last quarter’s dividend.

The company’s dividend is evaluated based on capital requirements and financial performance. Over the long term, PGE targets a dividend payout ratio of 50 to 70 percent.

The dividend is payable on or before October 15, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 25, 2018.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, serving approximately 883,000 customers in 51 cities. For more than 125 years, PGE has been delivering safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. With more than 2,900 employees across the state, PGE is committed to helping its customers and the communities it serves build a clean energy future. For more information visit PortlandGeneral.com/CleanVision.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 004 M
EBIT 2018 348 M
Net income 2018 199 M
Debt 2018 2 523 M
Yield 2018 3,18%
P/E ratio 2018 19,72
P/E ratio 2019 18,42
EV / Sales 2018 3,23x
EV / Sales 2019 3,17x
Capitalization 3 957 M
Managers
NameTitle
Maria MacGregor Pope President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack E. Davis Chairman
James F. Lobdell CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & SVP
John Kochavatr Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Neil J. Nelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-2.41%3 957
DUKE ENERGY CORP-5.02%56 060
IBERDROLA2.79%50 418
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.14%47 911
DOMINION ENERGY-12.42%46 325
EXELON CORPORATION5.68%40 170