Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Posiflex Technology Inc    8114   TW0008114000

POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY INC (8114)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Posiflex Technology : Spotlights Stylish New Line of Touch Screen Terminals & Kiosk Solutions at RETAILTECH JAPAN 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2018 | 01:01am CET

RETAILTECH JAPAN 2018, March 6-9, Booth# RT1210

Posiflex Technology, Inc. unveils an entirely new line of sleek touch screen terminals that embodies a new era for Posiflex and point-of-sale hardware – the RT Series. With an elegant housing and a strikingly thin profile, the RT Series brings a modern aesthetic to the counter and makes a retail business look even more attractive.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228005023/en/

Make Your Business Look More Attractive with Posiflex RT Series (Photo: Business Wire)

Make Your Business Look More Attractive with Posiflex RT Series (Photo: Business Wire)

Available in 15” (4:3) screen or 15.6” (16:9) widescreen, the RT Series provides multiple CPU selection from Intel Celeron all the way to Core i5 CPU to fit each unique need. The patented fanless technology allows the unit to run silently and perform in harsh environments that involves dust and liquid spills.

“POS terminal is no longer just a cold and hard business tool; it has evolved to be an extension of the brand offering a more dynamic in-store shopping experience,” said Owen Chen, President and CEO at Posiflex Technology, Inc. “The RT Series radiates simplistic elegance and looks flawless on the counter top. Its modern and stunning design can blend into any store decoration, while the terminal still offers the quality, performance and long-term durability that our customers expect from Posiflex.”

The RT Series has an intelligently designed rear cover that can effortlessly be removed without tools for quick and easy serviceability. The base can house an expandable PoweredUSB or USB hub to support more peripheral options while retaining a neat and clean look.

From one of the leading providers of touch screen terminals for the global POS terminal market since 1984, Posiflex continues expansion of its KT Series kiosk product line with the introduction of the new Stellar and Apollo. The 21.5” Stellar & 32” Apollo feature a bright, high definition PCAP touch screen display and sleek, durable enclosure, providing a contemporary and sophisticated human-machine interface.

The KT Series is powered by an Intel Celeron or Core i3 CPU. Easily adapting to its environments, the Stellar comes with a stand while the Apollo offers wall-mounted, single or dual sided operation on a pole for flexibility. Both kiosks can be customized with a variety of integrated modular options, including bracket support for EMV payment devices, scanners, receipt printers, and more.

Posiflex’s products are designed and manufactured in-house and have proved to be robust, as they are specifically designed for fast-moving retail industry. For more information on these solutions from a Posiflex sales representative, please stop by Booth# RT1210.

About Posiflex:

Posiflex is a designer and manufacturer of POS/industrial touch terminals and peripherals with installations globally since 1984. For more information: www.posiflex.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY INC
01:01aPOSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY : Spotlights Stylish New Line of Touch Screen Terminals & Ki..
BU
02/21POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY : Showcases Stylish New Line of Touch Screen Terminals and S..
BU
01/15POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY : Kiosk Information Systems debuts POS kiosk for QSRs
AQ
01/11POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY : Introduces Stylish New Line of Touch Screen Terminals and ..
BU
2017POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY : Showcases Latest Kiosk, POS Terminal at GITEX 2017
AQ
2017POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY : board approves plan for Portwell acquisition
AQ
2017POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY : Unveils Latest Kiosk, POS Terminal and Mobile POS at EuroS..
BU
2017POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY : Showcases New Mobile POS, POS Terminal and Kiosk at RETAIL..
BU
2017POSIFLEX : Leads POS Interoperability Revolution at NRF 2017
BU
2017POSIFLEX : Debuts POS Tablet, Terminal and Kiosk at NRF 2017
BU
More news
Financials ( TWD)
Sales 2017 5 265 M
EBIT 2017 1 014 M
Net income 2017 934 M
Debt 2017 3 200 M
Yield 2017 7,27%
P/E ratio 2017 11,69
P/E ratio 2018 9,62
EV / Sales 2017 2,54x
EV / Sales 2018 2,02x
Capitalization 10 189 M
Chart POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY INC
Duration : Period :
Posiflex Technology Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 8114 | TW0008114000 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 203  TWD
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mao Chiang Chen General Manager & Director
Mao Sung Chen Chairman
Su Mei Yang Spokesman, IR Contact, Head-Finance & Accounting
Mao Jung Chen Director & Deputy General Manager
Cheng Pa Lin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY INC348
CANON INC-3.60%51 315
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP-4.87%21 544
RICOH CO LTD9.16%8 144
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION-23.13%7 839
XEROX CORP3.71%7 704
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.