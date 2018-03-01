Posiflex Technology : Spotlights Stylish New Line of Touch Screen Terminals & Kiosk Solutions at RETAILTECH JAPAN 2018

Posiflex
Technology, Inc. unveils an entirely new line of sleek touch screen
terminals that embodies a new era for Posiflex and point-of-sale
hardware – the RT
Series. With an elegant housing and a strikingly thin profile, the
RT Series brings a modern aesthetic to the counter and makes a retail
business look even more attractive.
Available in 15” (4:3) screen or 15.6” (16:9) widescreen, the RT Series
provides multiple CPU selection from Intel Celeron all the way to Core
i5 CPU to fit each unique need. The patented fanless technology allows
the unit to run silently and perform in harsh environments that involves
dust and liquid spills.
“POS terminal is no longer just a cold and hard business tool; it has
evolved to be an extension of the brand offering a more dynamic in-store
shopping experience,” said Owen Chen, President and CEO at Posiflex
Technology, Inc. “The RT Series radiates simplistic elegance and looks
flawless on the counter top. Its modern and stunning design can blend
into any store decoration, while the terminal still offers the quality,
performance and long-term durability that our customers expect from
Posiflex.”
The RT Series has an intelligently designed rear cover that can
effortlessly be removed without tools for quick and easy serviceability.
The base can house an expandable PoweredUSB or USB hub to support more
peripheral options while retaining a neat and clean look.
From one of the leading providers of touch screen terminals for the
global POS terminal market since 1984, Posiflex continues expansion of
its KT Series kiosk product line with the introduction of the new
Stellar and Apollo. The 21.5” Stellar & 32” Apollo feature a bright,
high definition PCAP touch screen display and sleek, durable enclosure,
providing a contemporary and sophisticated human-machine interface.
The KT Series is powered by an Intel Celeron or Core i3 CPU. Easily
adapting to its environments, the Stellar comes with a stand while the
Apollo offers wall-mounted, single or dual sided operation on a pole for
flexibility. Both kiosks can be customized with a variety of integrated
modular options, including bracket support for EMV payment devices,
scanners, receipt printers, and more.
Posiflex’s products are designed and manufactured in-house and have
proved to be robust, as they are specifically designed for fast-moving
retail industry. For more information on these solutions from a Posiflex
sales representative, please stop by Booth# RT1210.
About Posiflex:
Posiflex is a designer and manufacturer of POS/industrial touch
terminals and peripherals with installations globally since 1984. For
more information: www.posiflex.com
