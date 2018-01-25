POSTE ITALIANE TO SUBSCRIBE ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.

CAPITAL INCREASE

Rome, 25 January 2018 - Poste Italiane S.p.A. ("Poste Italiane" or the "Company") announces its intention to subscribe the Anima Holding S.p.A. ("Anima") capital increase.

The Anima Board of Directors was given a mandate to increase its share capital by a maximum of €300 million by the company's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 15 December 2017.

Poste Italiane - which holds a 10.04% stake in Anima - will therefore subscribe its quota of the newly issued shares within the terms and conditions to be established by the Anima Board of Directors.

