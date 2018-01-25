Log in
01/25/2018 | 07:59pm CET

POSTE ITALIANE TO SUBSCRIBE ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.

CAPITAL INCREASE

Rome, 25 January 2018 - Poste Italiane S.p.A. ("Poste Italiane" or the "Company") announces its intention to subscribe the Anima Holding S.p.A. ("Anima") capital increase.

The Anima Board of Directors was given a mandate to increase its share capital by a maximum of 300 million by the company's Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 15 December 2017.

Poste Italiane - which holds a 10.04% stake in Anima - will therefore subscribe its quota of the newly issued shares within the terms and conditions to be established by the Anima Board of Directors.

For more information:

Poste Italiane S.p.A. - Media Relations Federica de Sanctis

Head of Media Relations Tel. +39 0659582097

Mail [email protected]

Poste Italiane S.p.A. - Investor Relations Massimiliano R. Riggi

Head of Investor Relations and Business Insight Tel. +39 0659584716

Mail [email protected]

Poste Italiane S.p.A. published this content on 25 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2018 18:59:07 UTC.

