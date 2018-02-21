Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Potlatch Corporation    PCH

POTLATCH CORPORATION (PCH)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/20 10:00:00 pm
51.9 USD   -5.21%
12:21aPotlatch and Deltic Timber Complete Merger
GL
02/16Potlatch Board Declares Distribution on Common Stock
GL
01/30POTLATCH : misses 4Q profit forecasts
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Potlatch and Deltic Timber Complete Merger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2018 | 12:21am CET

SPOKANE, Wash. and EL DORADO, Ark., Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) (“PotlatchDeltic”) today announced the successful completion of the previously announced merger of Potlatch Corporation with Deltic Timber Corporation in an all-stock transaction, creating a leading domestic timberland owner and top-tier wood products manufacturer. All closing conditions for the deal have been met.

The combined company has changed its name to PotlatchDeltic Corporation and its shares will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker PCH.

“Today marks the beginning of a stronger PotlatchDeltic, positioned for growth,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Covey. “We are thrilled to be celebrating this milestone and eager to begin integrating our business and capturing significant merger benefits. Our businesses have solid plans in place to deliver on our synergy commitments and provide a seamless transition for our customers and other stakeholders.”

The combination brings together two leading timberland owners and wood products manufacturers, while also combining two highly complementary and successful real estate businesses.

Together, the combined company has a highly productive and diverse timberland portfolio of nearly 2 million acres, with approximately 1.1 million acres in the U.S. South, 600,000 acres in Idaho, and 150,000 acres in Minnesota. The company operates eight wood products manufacturing facilities, including six lumber manufacturing facilities, one medium density fiberboard (“MDF”) facility and one industrial plywood mill. In total, PotlatchDeltic has lumber capacity of 1.2 billion board feet, making it one of the leading producers in the U.S.

In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement, each outstanding share of Deltic Timber common stock immediately prior to the merger converted to the right to receive 1.80 shares of PotlatchDeltic common stock.  In total, approximately 22 million common shares of PotlatchDeltic will be issued to Deltic Timber shareholders, representing approximately 35 percent of total shares of outstanding.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. In February 2018, Potlatch Corporation merged with Deltic Timber Corporation. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources.   More information can be found at www.PotlatchDeltic.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about PotlatchDeltic that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “hope,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “could,” “future” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the proposed impact of the merger on PotlatchDeltic’s financial results, the estimated distribution of Deltic’s accumulated earnings and profits, and the integration of Deltic’s operations. You should carefully read forward-looking statements, including statements that contain these words, because they discuss the future expectations or state other “forward-looking” information about PotlatchDeltic. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the parties’ control, including the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the merger will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that integration of Deltic’s operations with those of Potlatch will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; dilution caused by  PotlatchDeltic’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the merger; the possibility that integration may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; the diversion of management time on integration related issues; the estimation of Deltic’s accumulated earnings and profits is preliminary and may change with further due diligence; general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including changes in interest rates, credit availability, adverse weather, cost and availability of materials used to manufacture products, natural gas pricing and volumes produced; changes in the regulatory environment; the cyclical nature of the industry in which the parties operate; and the other factors described in Potlatch’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and in its most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.  PotlatchDeltic assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak only as of the date hereof.

        
CONTACT:        (INVESTORS)        (MEDIA)
   Jerry Richards    Mark Benson
   509-835-1521   509-835-1513

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POTLATCH CORPORATION
12:21aPotlatch and Deltic Timber Complete Merger
GL
02/16POTLATCH : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
02/16Potlatch Board Declares Distribution on Common Stock
GL
02/15POTLATCH CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements..
AQ
02/07POTLATCH CORPORATION : Free Research Report as Potlatch’s Quarterly Revenues Adv..
AC
01/30POTLATCH CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
01/30POTLATCH CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
01/30POTLATCH : misses 4Q profit forecasts
AQ
01/30Potlatch Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results
GL
01/24POTLATCH CORPORATION : annual earnings release
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/20VALUATION DASHBOARD : Financials And Real Estate - Update 
02/16Potlatch declares $0.40 dividend 
02/14Heard On The REITs - Week Ending February 9th, 2018 
01/30Potlatch Corporation's (PCH) CEO Mike Covey on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Cal.. 
01/30Potlatch Corporation (Holding Company) 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slid.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 728 M
EBIT 2018 176 M
Net income 2018 124 M
Debt 2018 391 M
Yield 2018 2,94%
P/E ratio 2018 17,95
P/E ratio 2019 19,89
EV / Sales 2018 3,59x
EV / Sales 2019 3,47x
Capitalization 2 224 M
Chart POTLATCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Potlatch Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | PCH | US7376301039 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends POTLATCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 51,9 $
Spread / Average Target -5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Covey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric J. Cremers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jerald W. Richards Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John S. Moody Vice Chairman
Gregory L. Quesnel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POTLATCH CORPORATION8.82%2 224
AMERICAN TOWER CORP-5.04%60 048
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP-5.09%44 333
PUBLIC STORAGE-10.63%32 850
WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY-0.85%26 555
WELLTOWER INC-13.49%20 662
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.