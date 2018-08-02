Potlatchdeltic : Potlatch Corporation Announces Campfire Burn Ban on Idaho Property

SPOKANE, Washington - August 1, 2018- PotlatchDelticCorporation today announced effective Friday, August 3, 2018,that no campfires or open burning will be allowed on its property in the State of Idaho due to increasing fire danger in the region. The burning ban on PotlatchDeltic's Idaho properties will remain in effect until conditions improve. Additional information about PotlatchDeltic's Idaho properties can be found online at www.potlatchdeltic.com. PotlatchDelticurges all visitors to Idaho's forests to exercise extreme caution in regards to fire while recreating this summer.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

