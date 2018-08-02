Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Potlatchdeltic Corp    PCH

POTLATCHDELTIC CORP (PCH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/01 10:00:00 pm
46.65 USD   -0.21%
01:47aPOTLATCHDELTIC : Potlatch Corporation Announces Campfire Burn Ban on..
PU
07/31POTLATCH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31POTLATCHDELTIC : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Potlatchdeltic : Potlatch Corporation Announces Campfire Burn Ban on Idaho Property

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 01:47am CEST

SPOKANE, Washington - August 1, 2018- PotlatchDelticCorporation today announced effective Friday, August 3, 2018,that no campfires or open burning will be allowed on its property in the State of Idaho due to increasing fire danger in the region. The burning ban on PotlatchDeltic's Idaho properties will remain in effect until conditions improve. Additional information about PotlatchDeltic's Idaho properties can be found online at www.potlatchdeltic.com. PotlatchDelticurges all visitors to Idaho's forests to exercise extreme caution in regards to fire while recreating this summer.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland land sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is dedicated to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of its timber resources. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

###

Contact:
(Investors)
Jerry Richards
509-835-1521

(Media)
Mark Benson
509-835-1513

Disclaimer

PotlatchDeltic Corporation published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 23:46:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POTLATCHDELTIC CORP
01:47aPOTLATCHDELTIC : Potlatch Corporation Announces Campfire Burn Ban on Idaho Prope..
PU
07/31POTLATCHDELTIC CORP : Potlatch Corporation to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/31POTLATCHDELTIC CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07/31POTLATCH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31POTLATCHDELTIC CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
07/23POTLATCHDELTIC : Forty-five years of Potlatch Days
AQ
07/12Free Technical Research on Weyerhaeuser and Three More Industrial Goods Equit..
AC
07/11POTLATCHDELTIC : credit rating upgraded to BBB-
AQ
07/09PotlatchDeltic Corporation’s Investment Grade Rating Upgraded to BBB- b..
GL
06/28PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on July 30th
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01REIT MODEL PORTFOLIO : July 2018 Update 
07/31PotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH) CEO Michael Covey on Q2 2018 Results - Earni.. 
07/31PotlatchDeltic Corp. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/31Potlatch beats by $0.02, revenue in-line 
07/29Notable earnings after Monday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 000 M
EBIT 2018 237 M
Net income 2018 127 M
Debt 2018 636 M
Yield 2018 3,42%
P/E ratio 2018 22,24
P/E ratio 2019 21,87
EV / Sales 2018 3,50x
EV / Sales 2019 3,21x
Capitalization 2 865 M
Chart POTLATCHDELTIC CORP
Duration : Period :
Potlatchdeltic Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POTLATCHDELTIC CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 52,1 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael J. Covey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric J. Cremers President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jerald W. Richards Chief Financial Officer, CAO & Vice President
John S. Moody Vice Chairman
Gregory L. Quesnel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POTLATCHDELTIC CORP-6.31%2 865
AMERICAN TOWER CORP3.90%63 034
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP-1.26%45 469
PUBLIC STORAGE4.22%37 372
WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY-3.23%25 829
WELLTOWER INC-1.83%22 951
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.