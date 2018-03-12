PotNetwork Holding Unveils New Products At World’s Premiere Trade Show, ASD Market Week
0
03/12/2018 | 11:01am CET
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC Pink:POTN) (“Company”), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., is currently exhibiting at the 55th ASD Market Week trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on March 11-14, 2018.
Diamond CBD, wholly owned subsidiary of PotNetwork Holding Inc, will be unveiling the Company’s 2018 product line, which includes many new product line additions. With products in all 50 states and a growing international brand awareness, Diamond CBD is a growing industry leader with proprietary premium products that contain a broad range of cannabinoids, natural hemp derivatives and hemp extracts.
Having experienced double digit percentage growth in attendance, just over the past 2 events, Camille Candella, ASD’s Vice President of Marketing, called the event “the largest variety trade show in North America.” The show has been running for more than 50 years and has recently seen a surge in popularity, she said.
Diamond CBD recently unveiled a new product line, Meds BioTech, which provides it with a specialty line to penetrate new market segments. Past trade shows have been highly successful events for Diamond CBD generating both valuable publicity and record sales.
Richard Goulding, President of PotNetwork Holding Inc., stated “We have exhibited at trade shows before, and consistently realized significant revenues from these showings. We expect more of the same this year, possibly topping past results, since we are introducing some very exciting product line expansions that we feel fill a void in the present marketplace."
With over 1,000,000 products, 9 shows, 19 categories, 2,700+ vendors, and buyers from over 90 countries, ASD Market Week is the most comprehensive B2B trade show that brings the world's widest variety of retail merchandise together in one efficient shopping experience.
ASD Market Week is held twice per year in Las Vegas and has been called the wholesale buying event that can't be missed for any small to large sized retail, distribution, or importing business. https://www.asdonline.com/about/show-overview/
Over 45,000 people attend ASD Market Week. Of those, 98% of their attendees have purchasing major purchasing power. The average buyer spends $82,500 per show, equating to $2.8 billion annually across hundreds of product categories. 88% of the buyers are domestic and 12% are international.
About Diamond CBD, Inc.:Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multi-national marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD’s team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, and vape liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.
About PotNetwork Inc.: PotNetwork Inc. brings to market PotNetwork.com, a counter-culture, cutting-edge digital magazine, publishing up-to-date news and articles on the cannabis industry. PotNetwork Inc. operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company; PotNetwork.com operates as a media resource providing a full range of industry related topics.
About PotNetwork Holding Inc.: PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC Pink:POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD oils, and PotNetwork Inc.
Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contact:PotNetwork Holding Inc. Investor Relations: Marisol Elwell, 1-800-915-3060 [email protected]