PotNetwork Holding Unveils New Products At World’s Premiere Trade Show, ASD Market Week

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC Pink:POTN) (“Company”), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., is currently exhibiting at the 55th ASD Market Week trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center on March 11-14, 2018.

Diamond CBD, wholly owned subsidiary of PotNetwork Holding Inc, will be unveiling the Company’s 2018 product line, which includes many new product line additions. With products in all 50 states and a growing international brand awareness, Diamond CBD is a growing industry leader with proprietary premium products that contain a broad range of cannabinoids, natural hemp derivatives and hemp extracts.

