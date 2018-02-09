Pou Sheng International : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

POU CHEN CORPORATION POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 寶成工業股份有限公司 寶勝國際（控股）有限公司 (Incorporated in Taiwan with limited liability by shares) (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Stock Code: 3813)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED PRIVATIZATION OF POU SHENG INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED BY POU CHEN CORPORATION BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION 99 OF THE

COMPANIES ACT 1981 OF BERMUDA)

EXTENSION OF TIME FOR DISPATCH OF SCHEME DOCUMENT

Reference is made to the joint announcement of Pou Chen Corporation ("Pou Chen"), Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited and Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited ("Pou Sheng") dated January 21, 2018 (the "Joint Announcement") in relation to, among other things, the proposed privatization of Pou Sheng by Pou Chen by way of a scheme of arrangement (under section 99 of the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Joint Announcement.

EXTENSION OF TIME FOR DISPATCH OF SCHEME DOCUMENT

Pursuant to Rule 8.2 of the Takeovers Code, unless the Executive's consent is obtained, the Scheme Document is required to be dispatched to the Pou Sheng Shareholders within 21 days of the Joint Announcement, which in respect of the Proposal would be on or before February 11, 2018.

As stated in the Joint Announcement, the Proposal and the Scheme will only become effective if, among other Conditions, the Scheme is approved at the Court Meeting. A Bermuda Court hearing is required for the Bermuda Court to issue its directions for convening the Court Meeting and to dispatch the Scheme Document (the "Directions Hearing"). As additional time is required to finalize the content of the Scheme Document (including but not limited to the letter from the Pou Sheng IFA and reports from the reporting accountants of Pou Sheng and the Pou Sheng IFA on the unaudited consolidated results of Pou Sheng Group for the nine months ended September 30, 2017) and the Directions Hearing has been scheduled to be held on March 8, 2018, an application has been made to the Executive for consent and the Executive has granted consent for an extension of the time limit for dispatching the Scheme Document from February 11, 2018 to a date no later than March 16, 2018.

A detailed timetable for the Proposal and the Scheme will be set out in the Scheme Document.

WARNING: Pou Sheng Shareholders and potential investors of Pou Sheng should be aware that the implementation of the Proposal and the Scheme is subject to the Conditions being fulfilled or waived (as applicable), and thus the Proposal may or may not be implemented and the Scheme may or may not become effective. Pou Sheng Shareholders and potential investors of Pou Sheng should therefore exercise caution when dealing in the securities of Pou Sheng. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor or other professional advisers.

By Order of the Board of By Order of the Board of Pou Chen Corporation Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited Chan Lu Min Chairman Chairman Hong Kong, February 9, 2018 Wu, Pan-Tsu

As at the date of this joint announcement, the Pou Chen Board comprises Mr. Chan Lu Min as the chairman; Ms. Tsai Pei Chun, Patty, Ms. Tsai, Min-Chieh, Mr. Lu Chin Chu, Mr. Tsai Ming-Lun, Ming and Mr. Ho, Yue-Ming as directors; and Mr. Chen, Bor-Liang and Mr. Chiu, Tien-I as independent directors.

The directors of Pou Chen jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (other than that relating to the Pou Sheng Group) and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (other than those expressed by the Pou Sheng Group) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.

As at the date of this joint announcement, the Pou Sheng Board comprises Mr. Wu, Pan-Tsu (Chairman) and Mr. Lee, Shao-Wu (Chief Executive Officer) as executive directors; Ms. Tsai Patty, Pei Chun and Mr. Li I-nan as non-executive directors; and Mr. Chen, Huan-Chung, Mr. Hsieh, Wuei-Jung and Mr. Shan Xue as independent non-executive directors.

The directors of Pou Sheng jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this joint announcement (relating to the Pou Sheng Group) and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this joint announcement (relating to opinions expressed by the Pou Sheng Group) have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this joint announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this joint announcement misleading.