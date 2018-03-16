Power Assets : 2017 Net Profit Rises 30% on Year

By Joanne Chiu

Power Assets Holdings Ltd. on Friday reported a 30% increase in its net profit for 2017, on the back of one-off gains from disposal of properties and contribution from the newly-acquired gas distributor Duet Group in Australia.

The cash-rich utility-investment arm of Asian billionaire Li Ka-shing's CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. said net profit for the year ended Dec. 31 rose to 8.32 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.06 billion) from HK$6.42 billion a year earlier.

The result was better than the HK$7.78 billion net profit forecast by 10 analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The company, which had net cash of HK$18.18 billion in 2017, declared a special dividend of HK$6.00 per share payable on April 16, and proposed a final dividend of HK$2.03 per share to its shareholders.

That will bring its total dividend for the year to HK$16.3 per share together with special and interim dividends it paid earlier, up from HK$7.72 per share for the previous year.

