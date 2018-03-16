Log in
POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LTD
Power Assets : 2017 Net Profit Rises 30% on Year

03/16/2018 | 06:01am CET

By Joanne Chiu

Power Assets Holdings Ltd. on Friday reported a 30% increase in its net profit for 2017, on the back of one-off gains from disposal of properties and contribution from the newly-acquired gas distributor Duet Group in Australia.

The cash-rich utility-investment arm of Asian billionaire Li Ka-shing's CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. said net profit for the year ended Dec. 31 rose to 8.32 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.06 billion) from HK$6.42 billion a year earlier.

The result was better than the HK$7.78 billion net profit forecast by 10 analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The company, which had net cash of HK$18.18 billion in 2017, declared a special dividend of HK$6.00 per share payable on April 16, and proposed a final dividend of HK$2.03 per share to its shareholders.

That will bring its total dividend for the year to HK$16.3 per share together with special and interim dividends it paid earlier, up from HK$7.72 per share for the previous year.

-Write to Joanne Chiu at [email protected]

Power Assets Holdings Ltd, CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD 0.56% 98.6 End-of-day quote.0.51%
Financials ( HKD)
Sales 2017 1 339 M
EBIT 2017 963 M
Net income 2017 7 731 M
Finance 2017 22 997 M
Yield 2017 10,8%
P/E ratio 2017 19,22
P/E ratio 2018 18,63
EV / Sales 2017 93,0x
EV / Sales 2018 94,0x
Capitalization 148 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 70,1  HKD
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chao Chung Tsai Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kin Ning Fok Chairman
Kee Ham Chan Chief Financial Officer
Chung Hin Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Tzar Kuoi Li Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LTD4.23%18 821
DUKE ENERGY CORP-8.45%53 575
IBERDROLA-7.06%47 918
DOMINION ENERGY-9.94%47 900
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.40%43 946
EXELON CORPORATION-4.01%36 131
