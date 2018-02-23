Power Integrations : CEO to Speak at Morgan Stanley Conference

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI)
today announced that Balu Balakrishnan, the company’s president and CEO,
will speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
in San Francisco on February 28 at 11:15 a.m. Pacific time. A live and
archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor
page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.
About Power Integrations
Power
Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor
technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products
are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the
generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and
consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to
megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.
Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or
registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.
