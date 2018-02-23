Log in
POWER INTEGRATIONS INC (POWI)
Power Integrations : CEO to Speak at Morgan Stanley Conference

02/23/2018

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI) today announced that Balu Balakrishnan, the company’s president and CEO, will speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on February 28 at 11:15 a.m. Pacific time. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor page of the company’s website, investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power-conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 451 M
EBIT 2018 84,6 M
Net income 2018 56,6 M
Finance 2018 253 M
Yield 2018 0,98%
P/E ratio 2018 35,63
P/E ratio 2019 27,40
EV / Sales 2018 3,76x
EV / Sales 2019 3,59x
Capitalization 1 948 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Balu Balakrishnan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
E. Floyd Kvamme Chairman
Raja G. Petrakian Vice President-Operations
Sandeep Nayyar Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Radu Barsan Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POWER INTEGRATIONS INC-10.88%1 948
INTEL CORPORATION0.35%214 448
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%212 306
NVIDIA CORPORATION28.72%146 355
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.81%102 163
BROADCOM LIMITED-2.83%101 432
