Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Powerhouse Energy Group PLC    PHE   GB00B4WQVY43

POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC (PHE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/03 12:43:46 pm
0.305 GBp   --.--%
12:41pPOWERHOUSE ENER : - Shares in Issue
PR
08/01POWERHOUSE ENER : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
08/01POWERHOUSE ENER : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC : - Shares in Issue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 12:41pm CEST

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

("PowerHouse" or the "Company")

Shares in issue

PowerHouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company pioneering hydrogen production from waste plastic and used tyres, announces that it has issued 20,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each (“Ordinary Shares”) (“the Subscription Shares”) to a private investor as described in the announcement of 7 July 2018 and which was contingent on the passing of a resolution to increase the Company’s authorised share capital at its Annual General Meeting on 27 July 2018. The resolution was duly passed and the Subscription Shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 3 August 2018.

Subsequent to this issue of Subscription Shares, the Company has 1,669,260,030 Ordinary Shares in issue.

PowerHouse has no shares in Treasury, therefore this figure may be used by Shareholders, from Admission, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For more information, contact:

PowerHouse Energy Group plc                         Tel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399

Keith Allaun, Chief Executive Officer

WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser)         Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

James Joyce / Chris Viggor

Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Joint Broker)   Tel: +44 (0) 203 621 4120

Ben Turner / James Pope

Ikon Associates(Media enquiries)                Tel:    +44 (0) 1483 271291

Adrian Shaw                                                          Mob: +44 (0) 7979 900733

About PowerHouse Energy

PowerHouse Energy has developed a proprietary process technology called DMG® which can use waste plastic end-of-life-tyres and other waste streams to convert them into cost efficient energy in the form of electricity and ultra clean hydrogen gas fuel for use in cars and commercial vehicles (FCEV: Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles) and other industrial uses. The PowerHouse technology is the world’s first proven, modular hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The PowerHouse DMG® process can generate in excess of 1 tonne of road-fuel quality H2, and in excess of 28MW/h of exportable electricity.

The PHE process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market. The Company is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.net


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PL
12:41pPOWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC : - Shares in Issue
PR
08/01POWERHOUSE ENERGY : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
08/01POWERHOUSE ENERGY : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
07/27POWERHOUSE ENERGY : Result of AGM
PR
07/27POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC : - AGM Statement
PR
07/11POWERHOUSE ENERGY : Placing and issue of equity
AQ
07/06POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - CORREC : Placing and Issue of Equity
PR
07/06POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - REPLAC : Placing and Issue of Equity
PR
07/06POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC : - Placing and Issue of Equity
PR
07/04POWERHOUSE ENERGY : Notice of AGM
PR
More news
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.