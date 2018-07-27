Log in
POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC
POWERHOUSE ENERGY : Result of AGM

07/27/2018 | 01:40pm CEST

PowerHouse Energy Group plc
("PowerHouse" or the "Company")

27 July 2018

Result of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”)

PowerHouse Energy Group plc (AIM: PHE), the UK technology company pioneering hydrogen production from waste plastic and used tyres, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at its AGM held today were duly passed.

ENDS

For more information, contact:

PowerHouse Energy Group plc                                       Tel: +44 (0) 203 368 6399
Keith Allaun, Chief Executive Officer

WH Ireland Limited (Nominated Adviser)                 Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
James Joyce / Chris Viggor

Turner Pope Investments Ltd (Joint Broker)             Tel: +44 (0) 203 621 4120
Ben Turner / James Pope

Ikon Associates(Media enquiries)                                 Tel:    +44 (0) 1483 271291
Adrian Shaw                                                                            Mob: +44 (0) 7979 900733

About PowerHouse Energy

PowerHouse Energy has developed a proprietary process technology called DMG® which can use waste plastic end-of-life-tyres and other waste streams to convert them into cost efficient energy in the form of electricity and ultra clean hydrogen gas fuel for use in cars and commercial vehicles (FCEV: Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles) and other industrial uses. The PowerHouse technology is the world’s first proven, modular hydrogen from waste (HfW) process.

The PowerHouse DMG® process can generate in excess of 1 tonne of road-fuel quality H2, and in excess of 28MW/h of exportable electricity.

The PHE process produces low levels of safe residues and requires a small operating footprint, making it suitable for deployment at enterprise and community level.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market. The Company is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenergy.net


© PRNewswire 2018
