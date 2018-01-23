Log in
POYRY PLC
Poyry : Pöyry awarded environmental impact assessment assignment for Kafue Gorge Lower Hydropower Project in Zambia, Africa

01/23/2018

PÖYRY PLC   Press Release 23 January 2018 at 09:00 am (EET)

Zesco has awarded Pöyry with an Environmental Impact Assessment assignment for the Kafue Gorge Lower (KGL) Hydropower Project (HPP) in Zambia. 

The 750 MW Kafue Gorge Lower Hydropower Project is part of the long-term solution to address the increasing gap between energy demand and supply in Zambia. The project is closely linked to the electricity development plans for promotion of renewable energy in Zambia. The project is located in southern Zambia on the Kafue River, a primary tributary of the Zambezi River and about 60 km south of the capital Lusaka. 

The scope of the assignment covers the undertaking of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) study of the downstream areas of the KGL HPP site; incorporate the findings of the downstream study into the KGL HPP EISA as an addendum, and update the Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) for KGL HPP; and review and update the associated Transmission Lines ESIA and Resettlement and Compensation Action Plan (RCAP) to a bankable level.

"Delivering clean, renewable energy projects like this can aid economic growth and social progress and help alleviate poverty in developing countries. This project further strengthens Pöyry's position as one of the world's leading hydropower engineering consultancies" says Richard Pinnock, President of Pöyry's Energy Business Group.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order was recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H2 2017.

Contact

Martin Aemmer
Regional Director (Europe, Middle East, Africa), Hydropower & Renewables 
Pöyry 
Tel. +41 763 562 196 

Did you know? Pöyry is involved in hydropower projects with a total installed capacity of over 100 GW worldwide.

About Poyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company that delivers smart solutions across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry's net sales in 2016 were EUR 530 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki (POY1V). Approximately, Poyry has 5500 experts. 40 countries. 130 offices. 

Visit our website at www.poyry.com and follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube 



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Pöyry Oyj via Globenewswire
