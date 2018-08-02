Log in
POYRY PLC
  Report  
Poyry : Pöyry awarded owner's engineering services assignment for a large wind farm project in Vietnam

08/02/2018

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 2 August 2018 at 11:00am (CET)

Super Energy Corporation Public Company Limited ('Super') have awarded Pöyry with an owner's engineering services assignment for a 340 MW wind farm project. The project is made up of 6 sub-projects located in Ca Mau, Bac Lieu, and Soc Trang provinces, in Vietnam.

Super is a Thailand-based renewable energy developer with a plan to spend about $600 million in the next three to four years in expanding its renewable energy portfolio to meet the rising demand in Southeast Asia.

Pöyry's assignment includes a feasibility study, wind turbine generator supplier selection, technical review of EPC contracts, and project management and engineering design review for the wind farms.

Among the 6 sub-projects, the 40 MW wind farm facility located in Ca Mau is set to be completed first in the second quarter of the year 2020, followed by the 30 MW wind farm in Soc Trang Phase 1, which is set to be completed by mid-2020 and the 142 MW wind farm in Bac Lieu, which is set to be completed by the end of 2020.

'We are proud to have been chosen by Super Energy Corporation as one of their partners for boosting renewable energy generation in Southeast Asia. This project further strengthens Pöyry's role in supporting the renewables boom in the South East Asian region, where we have so far been involved in more than 4,000 MW of solar and 3,000 MW of wind power projects,' said Petteri Härkki, Regional Director of Pöyry.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order has been recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H1 2018.

For further information, contact:

Petteri Härkki
Managing Director Thailand and Regional Director Asia I,
Thermal Power and Renewable Energy
Tel. +66 81 854 3712

Did you know?

  • Pöyry has been owner's engineer in construction of more than 4,500 MW of power generation capacity in Vietnam so far
  • Pöyry is currently active in the development and construction of more than 5,000 MW of thermal power and renewable energy projects in Vietnam, including a large number of solar and wind power projects
  • Pöyry has been engaged in more than 200 wind power projects with more than 12,000 MW in generating capacity, across the globe.

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

In 2018 Pöyry is proud to be celebrating its 60th Anniversary, together with employees, clients and partners.

Visit our website at www.poyry.com and follow us on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube

Disclaimer

Pöyry Oyj published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 09:18:01 UTC
