POZ MINERALS LTD (POZ)
End-of-day quote  - 02/21
0.125 AUD   -3.85%
0.125 AUD   -3.85%
POZ MINERALS : Secondary Trading Notice
PU
POZ MINERALS : Chairmans Letter
PU
POZ MINERALS : $1 million dollar Capital Raising
PU
POZ Minerals : $1 million dollar Capital Raising

02/26/2018 | 12:22am CET

ASX RELEASE

26 February 2018

ASX Code: POZ

$1 Million Capital Raising To Progress Field Operations at the Blina Diamond Project, WA

________________________________________________________________________

POZ Minerals Limited (ASX: POZ) is pleased to announce a $500,000 Share Purchase Plan (SPP) together with a $500,000 share placement (Placement) to progress field operations towards the stage 1 bulk sampling and trial mining at the Blina Diamond Project in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. Fieldwork is due to commence in March 2018 with bulk sampling operations of priority targets due to commence in the second quarter of this year.

The SPP will provide to shareholders (who held shares at the record date of 23 February 2018), with the opportunity to subscribe for up to $15,000 worth of POZ shares each at the issue price of 9 cents per share. This represents a 17% discount to the 5 day volume weighted average trading price of POZ shares.

The Directors view the SPP as a means of allowing shareholders to participate in this exciting period of the Blina Diamond Project as it progresses towards developing over the coming 12 months.

The SPP will be limited to a maximum of $500,000. The Directors reserve the right to accept oversubscriptions.

POZ is also undertaking a share placement and has received commitments to place 5,555,556 shares at 9 cents per share to raise $500,000 to sophisticated investors pursuant to the 'excluded offer' provisions of the Corporations Act, utilizing he Company's 15% share issue capacity. The Placement is anticipated to be completed on or before Friday 2 March 2018. A fee of 6% is being paid on Placement funds raised by qualifying stockbrokers.

Further details of the SPP will be released to the market shortly.

For further information visit www.pozminerals.com.au or contact

Jim Richards

Executive Chairman POZ Minerals Limited 16 Ord Street

West Perth, WA, 6005 T: +61 8 9422 9555

W: www.pozminerals.com.au

POZ Minerals Limited

1/16 Ord Street

T +61 8 9422 9555

E [email protected]

ABN 51 129 158 550

West Perth WA 6005

F +61 8 9422 9599

W www.pozminerals.com.au

POZ Minerals Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 23:21:03 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
James McArthur Richards Executive Chairman
Grant Jonathan Mooney Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Mark James Thompson Non-Executive Director
Michael Denny Senior Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POZ MINERALS LTD160.42%0
MONSANTO3.12%52 980
YARA INTERNATIONAL-4.04%12 499
ICL ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD8.96%5 578
UPL LTD-11.02%5 392
K+S7.78%5 264
