POZ MINERALS LTD (POZ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 02/21
0.125 AUD   -3.85%
POZ Minerals : Chairmans Letter

02/26/2018 | 12:52am CET

26 February 2018

Dear Shareholders,

POZ Minerals Limited (POZ) plans to raise $500,000 by way of a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to progress field operations towards the stage 1 bulk sampling and trial mining at the Blina Diamond Project in the Kimberley region of Western Australia and for working capital purposes. Fieldwork is due to commence in March 2018 with bulk sampling operations of priority targets due to commence in the second quarter of this year. To participate, you will need to be a POZ Shareholder as at the Record Date, being 23 February 2018. The SPP gives you, the shareholder, the right to apply for a fixed number of shares, regardless of how many shares you actually own.

Under the SPP you will have 4 options to choose from:

  • 1. Purchase 20,000 shares at 9 cents for $1,800

  • 2. Purchase 50,000 shares at 9 cents for $4,500

  • 3. Purchase 100,000 shares at 9 cents for $9,000

  • 4. Purchase 166,667 shares at 9 cents for $15,000

To participate in the raising, a minimum of 20,000 shares needs to be purchased. The maximum allowable is 166,667 shares. You may choose only one of these four options.

Terms and conditions of the SPP together with an application form with banking details are attached. The Closing Date for the SPP is 14 March 2018. However, the Directors reserve the right to close the offer early and as such we recommend that if you wish to participate, that you lodge your application form early.

The pricing of 9 cents per share is a 17% discount to the 5 day volume weighted average price for POZ shares prior to 21 February 2018. We believe, this pricing is highly attractive and gives shareholders an excellent investment entry level providing what the Directors believe is extremely good value. Your Directors fully intend to participate in the SPP by taking up their maximum entitlements.

Please read the SPP terms and conditions carefully before making a decision as to whether to invest and consult your stockbroker or professional adviser if you have any queries.

Yours sincerely

JIM RICHARDS

Executive Chairman

POZ Minerals Limited

16 Ord Street

T +61 8 9422 9555

E [email protected]

ABN 51 129 158 550

West Perth WA 6005

F +61 8 9422 9599

W www.pozminerals.com.au

POZ Minerals Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 23:51:03 UTC.

Managers
NameTitle
James McArthur Richards Executive Chairman
Grant Jonathan Mooney Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Mark James Thompson Non-Executive Director
Michael Denny Senior Geologist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POZ MINERALS LTD160.42%0
MONSANTO3.12%52 980
YARA INTERNATIONAL-4.04%12 499
ICL ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD8.96%5 578
UPL LTD-11.02%5 392
K+S7.78%5 264
